ELECTRONICS
Wistron to buy KOE shares
Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) yesterday signed a share purchase agreement with JDI Taiwan Inc (台灣晶端顯示) to acquire all the common shares of Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Inc (KOE, 高雄晶傑達光電科技), a subsidiary of JDI Taiwan, for ￥8.58 billion (US$77.16 million). Wistron made the announcement in a regulatory filing on behalf of its subsidiary Wise Cap Ltd (鼎創), whose board of directors on July 8 approved the acquisition to reinforce its partnership with Tokyo-based Japan Display Inc. “Based on the KOE’s net value of NT$1.346 billion on March 31, and taking into account other relevant pricing factors, the transaction price is set at ￥8.58 billion,” the filing said.
SILICON WAFERS
GlobalWafers clears hurdle
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that it has unconditionally cleared the requirements of the US’ Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 regarding its all-cash tender offer for Siltronic AG. The approval followed clearances already received from competition watchdogs in Taiwan, Germany, Singapore, South Korea and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US. GlobalWafers still needs approval from the competition agencies in China and Japan. The firm expects to complete the deal by the end of this year.
ELECTRONICS
Supply constraints hit Elan
Elan Microelectronics Corp (義隆電子), which supplies touchpad controller and fingerprint sensors, yesterday reported revenue of NT$1.65 billion (US$59.12 million) for last month, 0.29 percent lower than the previous month and 3.78 percent less than a year earlier, due to semiconductor supply constraints. Touchpad modules accounted for 47 percent of last month’s revenue, followed by touchscreen controllers at 26 percent, fingerprint sensors at 14 percent, pointing stick devices at 6 percent and microcontrollers at 5 percent, the firm said in a statement. In the first nine months of the year, cumulative revenue surged 35.53 percent year-on-year to NT$14.17 billion, driven by growth in the global notebook computer market, it said.
CERTIFICATION
Sporton posts record income
Sporton International Inc (耕興), which provides professional product testing and certification services, yesterday reported that its revenue last month increased 0.75 percent month-on-month and rose 31.19 percent year-on-year to a record of NT$408.24 million. The increase was due to robust demand in Taiwan, China, Japan and North America, as the markets continue to migrate to 5G technology, Sporton said in a statement. Revenue in the third quarter rose 11.82 percent from the previous quarter to a record NT$1.16 billion. From January to last month, cumulative revenue totaled NT$3.21 billion, up 24.7 percent from a year earlier, it said.
REAL ESTATE
Hiyes revenue up 16.99%
Hiyes International Co Ltd (海悅國際開發), the nation’s largest housing broker, yesterday reported that revenue last month grew 16.99 percent year-on-year to NT$405.8 million. Its revenue for the third quarter increased 2.78 percent annually to NT$1.09 billion. The firm attributed the growth to steady launches of new housing projects by developers, despite the impact of a COVID-19 outbreak, it said in a statement. In the first three quarters of the year, cumulative revenue surged 48.4 percent from a year earlier to NT$3.43 billion, the firm said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
KEEPING MUM: An Apple electric vehicle has been a paradox — it is one of its most hotly anticipated products, yet the firm has publicly said almost nothing about it Foxconn Technology Group’s (富士康科技集團) planned purchase of embattled start-up Lordstown Motors Corp’s auto plant in Ohio might make it a stronger contender to assemble electric vehicles for Apple Inc, but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed. The Taiwanese company is the largest maker of iPhones, giving it a potential edge as Apple explores the automotive sector. Foxconn agreed to spend US$280 million on the Lordstown deal, one of the top vehicle-related investments it has made over the past two years. Foxconn’s early moves into electric vehicles have yielded few tangible results and Apple is expected to require solid proof of vehicle-manufacturing