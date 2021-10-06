Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





ELECTRONICS

Wistron to buy KOE shares

Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) yesterday signed a share purchase agreement with JDI Taiwan Inc (台灣晶端顯示) to acquire all the common shares of Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Inc (KOE, 高雄晶傑達光電科技), a subsidiary of JDI Taiwan, for ￥8.58 billion (US$77.16 million). Wistron made the announcement in a regulatory filing on behalf of its subsidiary Wise Cap Ltd (鼎創), whose board of directors on July 8 approved the acquisition to reinforce its partnership with Tokyo-based Japan Display Inc. “Based on the KOE’s net value of NT$1.346 billion on March 31, and taking into account other relevant pricing factors, the transaction price is set at ￥8.58 billion,” the filing said.

SILICON WAFERS

GlobalWafers clears hurdle

GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that it has unconditionally cleared the requirements of the US’ Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 regarding its all-cash tender offer for Siltronic AG. The approval followed clearances already received from competition watchdogs in Taiwan, Germany, Singapore, South Korea and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US. GlobalWafers still needs approval from the competition agencies in China and Japan. The firm expects to complete the deal by the end of this year.

ELECTRONICS

Supply constraints hit Elan

Elan Microelectronics Corp (義隆電子), which supplies touchpad controller and fingerprint sensors, yesterday reported revenue of NT$1.65 billion (US$59.12 million) for last month, 0.29 percent lower than the previous month and 3.78 percent less than a year earlier, due to semiconductor supply constraints. Touchpad modules accounted for 47 percent of last month’s revenue, followed by touchscreen controllers at 26 percent, fingerprint sensors at 14 percent, pointing stick devices at 6 percent and microcontrollers at 5 percent, the firm said in a statement. In the first nine months of the year, cumulative revenue surged 35.53 percent year-on-year to NT$14.17 billion, driven by growth in the global notebook computer market, it said.

CERTIFICATION

Sporton posts record income

Sporton International Inc (耕興), which provides professional product testing and certification services, yesterday reported that its revenue last month increased 0.75 percent month-on-month and rose 31.19 percent year-on-year to a record of NT$408.24 million. The increase was due to robust demand in Taiwan, China, Japan and North America, as the markets continue to migrate to 5G technology, Sporton said in a statement. Revenue in the third quarter rose 11.82 percent from the previous quarter to a record NT$1.16 billion. From January to last month, cumulative revenue totaled NT$3.21 billion, up 24.7 percent from a year earlier, it said.

REAL ESTATE

Hiyes revenue up 16.99%

Hiyes International Co Ltd (海悅國際開發), the nation’s largest housing broker, yesterday reported that revenue last month grew 16.99 percent year-on-year to NT$405.8 million. Its revenue for the third quarter increased 2.78 percent annually to NT$1.09 billion. The firm attributed the growth to steady launches of new housing projects by developers, despite the impact of a COVID-19 outbreak, it said in a statement. In the first three quarters of the year, cumulative revenue surged 48.4 percent from a year earlier to NT$3.43 billion, the firm said.