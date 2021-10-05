Airbus SE is confident its global supplier base can overcome pressures induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and boost output for the company’s workhorse A320 aircraft family, despite the “unprecedented” labor and materials strains complicating that effort, CEO Guillaume Faury said.
Faury reaffirmed the company’s plan to boost A320 output from 40 per month currently to 64 a month in 2023, and said Airbus remains interested in reaching 75 per month around mid-decade.
It is essential the planemaker’s vast supply chain have those ambitious, longer-term targets in mind as it manages through the current turmoil, he said.
Photo: Reuters
“We’re in an unprecedented situation in terms of tension in the supply chain, and we need to start the ramp up,” Faury said.
Airbus suppliers have been hit by raw material shortages, surging logistics costs and labor deficiencies. The challenges are broad, versus the critical shortage of semiconductors that has idled automobile assembly lines from Detroit to Tokyo, for example, Faury said.
Airbus has sent teams to supplier locations to help sort out problems, among other steps to address the issues, he said.
“We think they’ll manage to get on top of it, but it will take time because we’re just restarting from a very low level of activity,” he said. “But it needs to go fast for the A320 family, which is the biggest driver for us.”
Airbus is currently assessing the business case of going beyond 64 A320 jets per month and potentially reaching as many as 75 a month by mid-decade, and that internal study is slated to conclude next year, Faury said.
“We’re just at the beginning of a journey from 40 to 64,” he said. “In 2022, we’ll need to have a good understanding of what we want to do in 2025 or 2026.”
Separately, jet-leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd plans to work with Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (IAI) to convert 30 Airbus wide-bodies for use as freighters, targeting an area in which demand has soared during the pandemic.
The A330-300 passenger jets are to be converted between 2025 and 2028, the company said in a statement yesterday.
It is the first Airbus project for IAI, which has long converted Boeing Co jets, the dominant player in the freighter market.
Air freight has been a rare bright spot for global aviation, as online purchases soar and shipping rates rise. That has fed higher demand for dedicated freighters, which has only intensified with recent global supply chain snarls.
Air cargo revenue is expected to reach US$150 billion this year, with traffic doubling over the next 20 years, Avolon said.
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better