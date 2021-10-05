Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$2.16 billion (US$77.51 million) for last month, down 3.65 percent from a month earlier due to seasonal factors.
Last month’s revenue was up 20.58 percent year-on-year, driven by demand from the energy and lighting, machine tool, automotive, and battery sectors, the company said in a regulatory filing.
“Pneumatic industrial demand is still in an upcycle,” Airtac said. “Although there is a seasonal impact, the company’s market share maintains a steady growth.”
Airtac’s products are used in the production of electronic equipment, general machinery, packaging, automotive devices, batteries, construction equipment and machine tools.
Its largest market is China, where it has manufacturing facilities in Foshan and Ningbo. It also has a plant in Tainan’s Tree Valley Park (樹谷園區).
While concerns over power rationing in China have in the past few days affected sentiment toward Taiwanese companies with operations there, Airtac said its production output remains intact.
“The company is a priority electricity supply enterprise in China,” it said.
“However, shipments in September were still affected by COVID-19-related logistics-control measures in some cities in China,” it added.
As a result, the company’s revenue for the third quarter was NT$6.66 billion, a 5.4 percent decrease from the previous quarter.
Last quarter’s figure increased 28 percent from the same period last year, driven mainly by demand in the 5G, new infrastructure and industrial automation sectors.
From January to last month, cumulative revenue reached NT$19.63 billion, up 43.16 percent year-on-year, thanks to sustained customer demand, and capacity ramp-up for pneumatic components and linear guide equipment, company data showed.
Airtac shares yesterday fell 0.89 percent to NT$783 in Taipei trading. They have fallen 13 percent since the beginning of the year.
