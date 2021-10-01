CTBC Bank (中信銀行) yesterday gave an upbeat outlook for credit card spending next quarter, thanks to an easing of the COVID-19 situation, the launch of the Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program and the peak season for vehicle sales.
This should boost whole-year credit card spending by more than 7 percent year-on-year, the nation’s biggest credit card issuer said.
Credit card spending by the bank’s customers in the first quarter rose strongly from last year, but spending lost steam in the second quarter amid a worsening COVID-19 situation, bank executive vice president Anderson Chen (陳德風) told reporters at a news conference in Taipei, adding that transactions did not fully recover in July or August.
Photo: Lee Ching-hui, Taipei Times
However, thanks to robust growth in the first quarter, cumulative credit card spending in the first eight months of the year still registered an annual gain of 7 percent, higher than the national average of 3 percent, Chen said.
“We saw credit card spending begin to recover last month, and fueled by the Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program, spending in the fourth quarter is likely to rebound to first-quarter levels,” Chen said.
If the momentum holds, whole-year credit card spending would likely increase more than 7 percent, Chen said.
CTBC Bank yesterday issued a new cobranded credit card with partner Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), the local sales agent for Toyota and Lexus vehicles, with the aim of issuing at least 200,000 cards in one year, the bank said.
Collaboration with Hotai Motor and the new credit card are expected to generate new spending, as Hotai’s revenue is about NT$200 billion (US$7.18 billion) per year, mostly in cash, Chen said.
“While most local vehicle buyers need to make a cash purchase or take out a loan, we enable consumers to pay in full via our new cobranded credit card and reward them with 1 percent cashback,” Chen said.
If a card holder’s credit limit is lower than the vehicle’s sales price, they would need to deposit cash with the bank in advance to facilitate the payment, but they would still earn the reward points, Chen said.
This is CTBC Bank’s latest cobranded credit card, after the bank issued cards with CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and China Airlines Ltd (華航), company data showed.
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations. The curbs have expanded to more than 10 provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the 21st Century Business Herald reported yesterday. Several companies have reported the impacts of power curbs in filings on China’s stock exchanges. Local governments are ordering power cuts as they try to hit targets for reducing energy and emissions intensity. The country’s top economic planner last month flagged nine provinces for increasing intensity this year amid a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19
Nike Inc lowered its sales outlook as production and shipping delays hobbled the company’s efforts to meet strong demand for shoes and athletic wear. Sales this quarter could fall as factory closures in Vietnam prevent Nike from keeping up with consumer demand, the world’s largest athletic wear company said on Thursday. That means full-year growth would be in the mid-single digits rather than the low double digit percentage rate Nike targeted earlier. Factory shutdowns in Vietnam due to a COVID-19 resurgence are hitting athletic wear makers hard as they are unable to supply enough shoes to consumers around the world. Adidas AG