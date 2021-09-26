Shipments from a US west coast terminal that handles almost 20 percent of the nation’s soybean meal exports have been curbed while damage from a crane collapse earlier this month is repaired, marking the latest setback to global trade flows.
A loading boom at farm cooperative Ag Processing Inc’s export facility in Aberdeen, Washington, fell on Sept. 1 as a bulk carrier was being loaded, said a person familiar with the matter and a shipping agent notice to customers seen by Bloomberg.
The damage could take months to repair, the notice said.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Ag Processing declined to comment.
The disruption puts yet another kink in global supply chains, with the US still reeling from the export chaos caused by Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico, home of the US’ busiest agricultural port. The terminal in Grays Harbor handles the bulk of the US’ soy meal shipped to Asia from the west coast.
It is certain to put big importers such as the Philippines, which needs the product to feed livestock, in a bind just as soy processing slows in China as well.
Plants in a key region in China were ordered to shut down for at least a week as the Asian country contends with a severe energy crisis.
“The timing couldn’t have been worse,” said Jay O’Neil, proprietor of HJ O’Neil Commodity Consulting in Oregon. “This will dramatically impede US soybean meal exports.”
Soybean meal futures in Chicago have fallen 1.9 percent this month.
A ship waiting to load at Ag Processing’s facility when the crane collapse occurred was diverted to a grain terminal in Longview, Washington, operated by EGT LLC, the notice said.
The dock shutdown also affects exports of dried distillers grains, a byproduct of ethanol production that is a key ingredient in feed for beef cattle and dairy cows.
The US harvest season is beginning — a time when exports of soybeans and soy products typically increases.
AGP’s facility is especially important because soy meal is not as easily shipped from terminals focused on grains such as corn, as it flows differently and can cake up. The bulky commodity is also not meant to sit around.
“People hate to store meal,” O’Neil said. “It’s not something you can store for months.”
‧Gold for December delivery rose US$1.90 to US$1,751.70 an ounce, posting a weekly increase of 0.02 percent.
‧Silver for December delivery fell US$0.25 to US$22.43 an ounce, up 0.4 percent from a week earlier, while December copper rose US$0.06 to US$4.29 a pound, rising 0.94 percent week-on-week.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases