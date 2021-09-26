European stocks fell on Friday, as worries about troubled property developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) and weak German business confidence data prompted investors to book some profits after a mid-week rally.
European sportswear makers Adidas AG, Puma SE and JD Sports Fashion PLC fell about 3 percent each after US rival Nike Inc cut its fiscal 2022 sales expectations and predicted delays during the holiday shopping season due to a supply chain crunch.
Retail stocks were the top decliners in Europe, down 1.7 percent, while the region-wide STOXX 600 fell 0.9 percent to 463.29, but a three-day rally put the index 0.31 percent higher for the week.
“Equities have rallied to take a pause early this morning faced with the likely default of Evergrande,” Nordea Asset Management senior macro strategist Sebastien Galy said.
Meanwhile, a survey by Ifo Institute showed German business morale this month fell for a third straight month, hit by supply chain woes that are causing a “bottleneck recession” for manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy.
Germany’s DAX fell 0.72 percent to 15,531.75, up 0.27 percent from a week earlier, heading into the weekend when the country votes to elect German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s successor.
“Some of the hesitancy in European markets could also be put down to the German elections, which promise to be the most interesting in some time,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
“Markets are facing a change of direction in Germany unlike anything seen in the past decade or more, and the end of Merkel’s tenure promises to be a watershed moment for the EU and global investors alike,” Beauchamp added.
The benchmark STOXX 600 is on course to end the month in the red after seven consecutive months of gains, as rising energy prices and supply-chain bottlenecks fed into fears of inflation, while major central banks plan to cut COVID-19 stimulus.
However, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview aired on CNBC that many of the drivers of a recent spike in eurozone inflation are temporary and could fade in the next year.
London’s FTSE 100 ended lower as concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth outweighed gains in healthcare and energy stocks.
It eased 0.38 percent to 7,051.48, but posted a weekly increase of 1.26 percent, snapping a three-week losing streak.
Retailers, industrial miners and life insurers were the top losers.
The FTSE 100 has gained nearly 9.5 percent so far this year on higher energy prices and accommodative central bank policies.
However, it has significantly underperformed a 17 percent rise among its European peers.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases