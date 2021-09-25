Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations.
The curbs have expanded to more than 10 provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the 21st Century Business Herald reported yesterday. Several companies have reported the impacts of power curbs in filings on China’s stock exchanges.
Local governments are ordering power cuts as they try to hit targets for reducing energy and emissions intensity. The country’s top economic planner last month flagged nine provinces for increasing intensity this year amid a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, record high coal prices are making many power plants unprofitable, creating supply gaps in some provinces, the Business Herald reported. If those gaps expand, the effect could be worse than power curtailments that hit parts of the country during the summer.
In Zhejiang, about 160 energy-intensive companies in the textile, dyeing and chemical fiber industries have been ordered to halt production to meet energy consumption targets, the Caixin media group reported.
Emergency power cuts were also ordered across 14 cities in Liaoning Province after the grid suffered supply shortfalls, a notice on the local grid operator’s social media said on Thursday.
“Power suppliers will spare no effort to keep providing electricity to residents, hospitals, schools, radio, TV, telecommunications, transportation hubs and other important users,” the notice said.
Yunnan province is canceling price discounts for aluminum smelters. The discounts made power costs about 16 to 22 percent cheaper than the industry average, a separate Caixin report said. Yunnan Aluminum Co (雲南鋁業公司)last week said its production through the rest of the year is to be significantly cut due to the controls.
The CSI 300 Utilities subgauge is up 19 percent this month, hitting the highest since late 2015 this week amid tight supply. Huaneng Power International Inc (華能國際) and GD Power Development Co (國電電力發展公司) are up at least 40 percent this month, leading on the subgauge, while smaller power stocks such as Zhongmin Energy Co (中閩能源) and Shanghai Electric Power Co (上海電力) have added at least 70 percent.
The power curbs are also affecting agriculture, forcing the shutdown of several plants that crush soybeans into oils used in salad dressings and margarine, AgriCensus reported.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases