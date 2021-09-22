Pilot shortage looms as next challenge for airlines

Bloomberg





After being thrust into crisis by COVID-19, the aviation industry faces yet more trouble as the world emerges from the worst of the pandemic to find there is likely to be a shortage of pilots after thousands were laid off or decided to retire.

Government policies such as mandatory vaccinations for trainee pilots and travel curbs have also kept a new batch of potential aviators away, said Bhanu Choudhrie, chief executive officer of Alpha Aviation Group, which runs flying schools in the United Arab Emirates and the biggest in Southeast Asia’s training hub, the Philippines.

Alpha Aviation has trained more than 2,500 pilots for carriers including Philippine Airlines, AirAsia Group, Cebu Pacific Air Inc and Air Arabia.

Modern, longer-distance narrow-body aircraft such as Airbus SE’s A321 XLR jets — due to be delivered from 2023 — are to require more pilots than earlier models, compounding the shortage, Choudhrie said from London.

“Airlines are going to continue to buy, modernize their fleets, and as they do that, they are going to require pilots,” he said. “The market is getting interesting again, and we’re starting to see that upward trend, we’re starting to see airlines come to us and say: ‘Look this is my delivery schedule, can you have pilots ready for me in two years time?’”

Many airlines are aggressively trying to rehire pilots, as well as cabin crew and ground staff, but that has not been a simple process, and some jobs are left unfilled. Careers in the industry no longer look as secure as before.

It takes 18 to 24 months to train a pilot, Choudhrie said

This means carriers must work on getting them ready way ahead of the delivery of new aircraft, including narrow-body jets, such as the A321 XLR, which can fly longer.

Airlines typically order aircraft years in advance given the limited production capacity of plane manufacturers.