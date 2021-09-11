Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday reported revenue of NT$236 million (US$8.52 million) for last month, up 40 percent from a year earlier, on the back of advanced shipments of flu vaccines to China.
Chinese customers this year ordered 1.5 million flu vaccines from the company, five times more than last year, Adimmune said in a statement, adding that it began shipping some of the vaccines last month.
Revenue from overseas markets is expected to grow, with orders from customers in Thailand and Europe, it said.
As for the domestic market, Adimmune last month began manufacturing quadrivalent flu vaccines after it obtained Good Manufacturing Practices certification for its newly established second fill and finish line at its factory in Taichung, it said.
Under a contract with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Adimmune would start delivering the first of 3.68 million flu vaccines at the end of the month and Taiwanese would be able to receive the shots next month at the earliest, it added.
With the launch of the second fill and finish line, Adimmune expects annual production to rise to about 100 million doses, a fivefold increase from before, it said, adding that it would use the second line to produce drugs for overseas customers once it is approved by regulators in Europe and the US.
For the first eight months, Adimmune’s cumulative revenue fell 36 percent annually to NT$383 million, corporate data showed.
TTY Biopharm Co Ltd (台灣東洋藥品), a biotech company that also has a ministry contract to provide 890,000 flu vaccines, yesterday reported revenue of NT$331 million for last month, up 9.57 percent year-on-year, company data showed.
Its net profit was NT$60.7 million last month, up 40 percent year-on-year, but cumulative net profit fell 32 percent annually to NT$366 million for the first eight months of the year, or earnings per share of NT$1.48, corporate data showed.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) is planning to hire more than 2,000 workers by the end of this year as the world’s largest IC packaging and testing services provider continues to expand production, the firm said on Saturday, the first day of a massive recruitment campaign for its Kaohsiung production base The firm is seeking engineers, management trainees and production assistants, ASE said, adding that it is holding walk-in interviews at its K10 plant. ASE would also continue to work closely with academic institutions to provide training opportunities to enlarge its talent pool, it said. Kaohsiung has become one of the most important