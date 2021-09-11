Adimmune revenue soars 40% on flu vaccine sales

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday reported revenue of NT$236 million (US$8.52 million) for last month, up 40 percent from a year earlier, on the back of advanced shipments of flu vaccines to China.

Chinese customers this year ordered 1.5 million flu vaccines from the company, five times more than last year, Adimmune said in a statement, adding that it began shipping some of the vaccines last month.

Revenue from overseas markets is expected to grow, with orders from customers in Thailand and Europe, it said.

As for the domestic market, Adimmune last month began manufacturing quadrivalent flu vaccines after it obtained Good Manufacturing Practices certification for its newly established second fill and finish line at its factory in Taichung, it said.

Under a contract with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Adimmune would start delivering the first of 3.68 million flu vaccines at the end of the month and Taiwanese would be able to receive the shots next month at the earliest, it added.

With the launch of the second fill and finish line, Adimmune expects annual production to rise to about 100 million doses, a fivefold increase from before, it said, adding that it would use the second line to produce drugs for overseas customers once it is approved by regulators in Europe and the US.

For the first eight months, Adimmune’s cumulative revenue fell 36 percent annually to NT$383 million, corporate data showed.

TTY Biopharm Co Ltd (台灣東洋藥品), a biotech company that also has a ministry contract to provide 890,000 flu vaccines, yesterday reported revenue of NT$331 million for last month, up 9.57 percent year-on-year, company data showed.

Its net profit was NT$60.7 million last month, up 40 percent year-on-year, but cumulative net profit fell 32 percent annually to NT$366 million for the first eight months of the year, or earnings per share of NT$1.48, corporate data showed.