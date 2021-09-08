MediaTek to hire 2,000 new workers by end of 2021

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to hire 2,000 new workers by the end of this year, tripling the number of positions it opened in the same period last year, the company said yesterday.

The world’s biggest designer of 5G smartphone chips had 17,377 employees as of the end of April.

“MediaTek seeks to widen its talent pool, as it is bullish about its business prospects,” the Hsinchu-based company said in a statement.

A lobby at a MediaTek Inc premises is pictured in the Hsinchu Science Park in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of MediaTek Inc

It reported that revenue rose 82 percent in the first half of the year.

In July, it forecast that revenue for the whole of this year would increase 45 percent from last year amid improved uptake of 5G phones, while annual revenue would reach US$20 billion within two years, double last year’s figure.

To lure semiconductor talent, MediaTek said would offer annual salaries of NT$2 million (US$72,273) for new employees with bachelor’s degrees and NT$2.5 million for those with doctorates.

Based on statistics compiled by 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行), there are expected to be 28,000 job openings at local semiconductor firms this year, compared with 12,000 graduates with training in the semiconductor industry from Taiwanese institutions each year.

The job openings at MediaTek are mainly for chip developers at its premises in Taipei and Hsinchu.

The firm’s chips are used in smartphones, TVs, tablets, networking devices and Internet of Things devices.

The company this month arranged job fairs, as well as online and in-person interviews at 10 universities, including National Cheng Kung University, National Taiwan University and National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University.