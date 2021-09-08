MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to hire 2,000 new workers by the end of this year, tripling the number of positions it opened in the same period last year, the company said yesterday.
The world’s biggest designer of 5G smartphone chips had 17,377 employees as of the end of April.
“MediaTek seeks to widen its talent pool, as it is bullish about its business prospects,” the Hsinchu-based company said in a statement.
Photo courtesy of MediaTek Inc
It reported that revenue rose 82 percent in the first half of the year.
In July, it forecast that revenue for the whole of this year would increase 45 percent from last year amid improved uptake of 5G phones, while annual revenue would reach US$20 billion within two years, double last year’s figure.
To lure semiconductor talent, MediaTek said would offer annual salaries of NT$2 million (US$72,273) for new employees with bachelor’s degrees and NT$2.5 million for those with doctorates.
Based on statistics compiled by 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行), there are expected to be 28,000 job openings at local semiconductor firms this year, compared with 12,000 graduates with training in the semiconductor industry from Taiwanese institutions each year.
The job openings at MediaTek are mainly for chip developers at its premises in Taipei and Hsinchu.
The firm’s chips are used in smartphones, TVs, tablets, networking devices and Internet of Things devices.
The company this month arranged job fairs, as well as online and in-person interviews at 10 universities, including National Cheng Kung University, National Taiwan University and National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University.
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix