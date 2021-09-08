Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園).
TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said.
The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said.
Photo: CNA
The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major production hub as it expands globally and it does not rule out the possibility of investing in Kaohsiung.
Setting up a new plant requires careful evaluation of factors, TSMC said, adding that it would continue to survey land in cities such as Hsinchu, Taichung and Kaohsiung to expand its production capacity.
It would make any expansion plans public when they are finalized, the statement said.
TSMC is rolling out chips made using the advanced 7-nanometer process at a plant at the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) in Taichung.
Last month, Chinese-language media reported that Kaohsiung authorities had talks with TSMC to get an idea of what the chipmaker needed to invest in the city and raised the possibility of helping the firm to secure the land previously used by CPC.
The Economic Daily News report said that TSMC initially plans to build six 7-nanometer plants in Kaohsiung and use the city as its global hub to develop the process.
TSMC accounts for 85 percent of global 7-nanometer production capacity, analysts said, adding that if an investment in Kaohsiung is initiated, it would target boosting production to meet rising demand for Internet of Things and automotive electronics applications.
The 5-nanometer process is TSMC’s most advanced technology to enter mass production, with a foundry for the technology at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) in Tainan operating since the second quarter of last year.
The chipmaker is building a 3 nanometer fab at the Southern Taiwan Science Park scheduled to start mass production in the second half of next year.
In addition, TSMC is investing US$12 billion to build a 5-nanometer fab in Arizona, with production scheduled to begin in 2024.
TSMC has said it is considering investments in Germany and Japan, and expanding in the US to meet strong demand in those markets.
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix