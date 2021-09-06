ASE to fill over 2,000 new jobs at Kaohsiung base

Staff writer, with CNA





ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) is planning to hire more than 2,000 workers by the end of this year as the world’s largest IC packaging and testing services provider continues to expand production, the firm said on Saturday, the first day of a massive recruitment campaign for its Kaohsiung production base

The firm is seeking engineers, management trainees and production assistants, ASE said, adding that it is holding walk-in interviews at its K10 plant.

ASE would also continue to work closely with academic institutions to provide training opportunities to enlarge its talent pool, it said.

Visitors to ASE Technology Holding Co’s Kaohsiung plant look at an exhibition related to IC packaging and testing services on the first day of a massive recruitment campaign on Saturday. Photo courtesy of ASE Technology Holding Co

Kaohsiung has become one of the most important semiconductor hubs, ASE said.

To offer interested jobseekers a better understanding of the industry, ASE is holding a series of exhibitions, focusing on the link between IC packaging and testing services, and emerging technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things and automotive electronics, it said.

Late last month, the board of directors of ASE-owned Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (日月光半導體) approved a plan to build a flip-chip packaging and testing plant in the city, the company said.

Construction at the new plant is scheduled to be completed by the end of the third quarter next year, it added.

In the first half of this year, ASE posted a net profit of NT$18.82 billion (US$679.35 million), up 73.6 percent from a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$4.37, compared with NT$2.54 in the same period last year.

ASE attributed the strong showing to solid global demand.

Revenue in the first half of this year rose 20.25 percent from a year earlier to NT$246.40 billion.

ASE expected its revenue and earnings to grow further in the second half on the back of rising global demand.