Local banks’ combined lending and investment in China as of the end of June fell 6.4 percent to NT$1.46 trillion (US$52.3 billion) from NT$1.56 trillion a year earlier, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) data showed on Friday.
Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行) lowered its exposure to China to NT$50 billion from NT$81 billion a year earlier, the largest cut among all Taiwanese banks, pushing down its ratio of exposure to China from 22 percent a year earlier to 13 percent, the data showed.
The seven other state-run banks also slashed their exposure to the country.
Photo: Bloomberg
Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) reduced its exposure by NT$20 billion to NT$123 billion, which remained the highest among state-owned lenders, the data showed.
Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行) reported exposure of NT$64 billion to China, down by NT$16 billion from a year earlier, while Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) reduced its exposure by NT$12 billion to NT$25 billion, the data showed.
Several privately owned banks also decreased their lending and investment in China, but did so at a slower pace than their state-run peers.
CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), which had the greatest exposure to China among all local banks, reported that its investment and lending in China was NT$187 billion as of the end of June, down by NT$5 billion from a year earlier, but still higher than any other bank, the FSC said.
Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) lowered its exposure by NT$7 billion to NT$117 billion, which was the fourth-highest after CTBC Bank’s NT$187 billion, Cathay United Bank’s (國泰世華銀行) NT$130 billion and Mega Bank’s NT$123 billion, the data showed.
Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank Ltd (上海商業儲蓄銀行) decreased its exposure by NT$17 billion to NT$74 billion, while Yuanta Commercial Bank (元大銀行) cut exposure by NT$12 billion to NT$20 billion, the data showed.
A few banks bucked the trend by increasing their exposure to China: Cathay United Bank boosted its exposure by NT$21 billion to NT$130 billion, Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) raised exposure by NT$5 billion to NT$80 billion and KGI Bank (凱基銀行) increase exposure by NT$9 billion to NT$42 billion, the data showed.
Newly launched Web-only banks Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co (樂天國際銀行) and Line Bank Taiwan Ltd (連線商業銀行) did not offer loans or invest in China, as they focus on consumer lending, the commission said.
Overall, local banks’ combined exposure to China accounted for 37 percent of the banks’ combined net value, down from 41 percent a year earlier, the data showed.
PRICES UP: The company’s chairwoman said that many customers have urged it to expand its silicon wafer capacity so they can cope with expected demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday said that it has secured orders of more than NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) by signing long-term supply agreements amid growing concern that a shortage of silicon wafers might be a headache that arrives on the heels of a chip crunch. As of June 30, the company had received about NT$19 billion in initial payments from customers who have signed long-term agreements, GlobalWafers said. The world’s third-largest supplier of silicon wafers asks customers to make a prepayment, usually 20 to 30 percent of the overall order. The orders it has received are about five times the prepayments so far, the
LOCKDOWN CONCERNS: An analyst said restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic might disrupt Infineon and other firms that have plants of a few thousand workers The number of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia is threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months. The Southeast Asian nation has not historically had the kind of importance to technology supply chains that Taiwan, South Korea or Japan do, but Malaysia has emerged as a major center for chip testing and packaging, with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV among the key suppliers operating plants there. Now COVID-19 infections are soaring in the nation, jeopardizing plans to lift lockdowns and restore full production capacity. Ford Motor Co last week said that it would
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
DIVERSIFICATION: The partnership is key to the Taiwanese firm’s business ambitions in India, which have so far rested largely on Apple Inc, Wistron’s key client in the nation Taiwan’s Wistron Corp (緯創) is partnering with India’s Optiemus Electronics to build products such as smartphones and laptops, a boost to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to make the nation an electronics manufacturing hub. As part of the deal with contract manufacturer Wistron, Optiemus is to invest about US$200 million to ramp up electronics manufacturing in the next three to five years, the two companies said. The partnership is expected to yield revenues of 380 billion rupees (US$5.12 billion) over five years for Optiemus, the company said, adding that it plans to hire about 11,000 workers for its two plants on