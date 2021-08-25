Luxury house prices in Taipei last quarter increased 14.9 percent year-on-year, the 10th-highest rise globally, as upscale housing around the world recovered amid monetary easing and a surge in safe-haven purchases, a survey by London-based property consultancy Knight Frank LLP showed.
Prime prices across 46 international cities increased on average 8.2 percent, accelerating from a 4.6 percent gain in March, Knight Frank’s Prime Global Cities Index showed.
The index tracks the performance of luxury residential prices in key cities on a quarterly basis.
“Taiwan’s solid economic fundamentals, ample liquidity, stock rallies drove capital to take shelter in luxury housing,” Knight Frank Taiwan researcher Andy Huang (黃舒衛) said.
The favorable factors, coupled with record-low interest rates, accounted for the 14.9 percent increase from April to June, compared with a 6.5 percent increase three months earlier, Huang said.
Last quarter, three apartment units at an expensive residential complex in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) changed hands, he said, adding that an apartment in Zhongshan District’s (中山) Dazhi (大直) area was sold for NT$2.2 million (US$78,735) per ping (3.3m2), while another in Zhongcheng District (中正) was sold for NT$2.5 million per ping.
The deals indicate that luxury housing sale prices spike when buyers are keen, Huang said.
Globally, Toronto topped the survey with an annual price growth of 27 percent, driven by strong buyer appetite and low inventory, the consultancy said.
The next three spots were Asian cities, defying a recent raft of cooling measures, it said.
Prices in Shanghai soared 21 percent, gained 19.8 percent in Guangzhou, China, and advanced 19.5 percent in Seoul, it added.
“Until now, the [COVID-19] pandemic-fueled house boom was most evident in the mainstream market, but the prime sector has now surged ahead,” Knight Frank said.
Knight Frank said it expects London, New York, Paris and Dubai to move up the rankings this quarter, as travel restrictions ease and international buyers start to recognize value in the cities.
Likewise, the local property market is expected to rebound after the government late last month eased disease prevention measures, Huang said, adding that growing inflationary pressure would lend support to safe-haven purchases.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market