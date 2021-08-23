Issues stemming from a global chip shortage are “very real,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said as she headed to Asia on a trip aimed at building trade relationships with countries seen as crucial to the supply chain.
Harris, who is visiting Singapore and Vietnam, where she is to emphasize the US’ role as a global leader, said on Friday that the country had an economic and security interest related to the region, and how dependent it is on its supply chains.
Her trip comes as a global semiconductor shortage continues to cause production delays for the auto and consumer electronics industries in the US.
Photo: Bloomberg
The administration of US President Joe Biden has for months engaged with industries and lawmakers on ways to alleviate the crisis, without much effect so far.
Harris yesterday landed in Singapore, which has sought to increase its chipmaking talent and manufacturing capability. US-based GlobalFoundries Inc recently said it planned to build a US$4 billion plant in the city-state, slated to start in 2023, and the facility is expected to primarily serve smartphone and auto demand.
Her second stop, tomorrow, would be Vietnam, which in particular plays an increasingly important role in many supply chains, as companies in the past few years moved operations there from China.
Intel Corp, one of the country’s biggest foreign investors, has spent 140 billion dong (US$6.1 million) in just one month to meet strict anti-COVID-19 mandates to ensure it can keep operations going in Ho Chi Minh City.
Harris said the semiconductor issue was also raised in a discussion with General Motors Co (GM) chief executive officer Mary Barra.
GM and other automakers have struggled to keep plants open due to shortfalls in chip supplies, which has forced them to limit production and see inventories dwindle.
This month, Barra told reporters that GM is working to prevent a recurrence of the shortfall and expressed confidence that the scramble for chips would ease — but did not provide any specific timeline.
Separately, German auto giant Volkswagen AG is to slash production at its main plant due to ongoing problems with the global supply of computer chips, a spokesman told Agence France-Presse on Friday.
Following the summer holidays for workers in Germany, work on the assembly line at the company’s facility in Wolfsburg would be “limited” and would have to “adapt to the supply situation,” the spokesman said.
Vehicles would only be produced during the early shift at the factory, while the rest of production would be halted, as shortages of semiconductors are set to continue, the automaker said.
The renewed scarcity is in part the result of “outbreaks of COVID-19, particularly in Malaysia, which have led to factory closures for semiconductor producers,” Volkswagen said.
Earlier last week, the Volkswagen-owned auto brand Audi also said that it would be delaying the resumption of production on some of its lines in Germany due to the “volatile” supply situation.
That came after Japanese company Toyota Motor Corp, the world’s largest automaker, on Thursday announced that it would be reducing production next month by 40 percent, in part due to a “parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia,” it said.
Additional reporting by AFP
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,