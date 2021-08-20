TaiGen Biopharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (太景醫藥研發控股) turned a profit of NT$1.1 billion (US$39.33 million) last quarter following NT$1.29 billion in payments from China’s Zhejiang Medicine Co (浙江醫藥集團) after transferring the patent of an antibacterial drug, the company said on Wednesday.
Following a first-quarter net loss of NT$43.65 million, TaiGen reported net profit of NT$1.05 billion for the first half of this year, with earnings per share of NT$1.47, compared with losses per share of NT$0.24 a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
The Taipei Exchange-listed company has collaborated with Zhejiang Medicine since 2012, authorizing the Chinese firm to manufacture Taigenxyn (nemonoxacin) capsules and sell them for a royalty in China.
In the spring, the two firms revised their collaboration: TaiGen sold the Chinese patent for Taigenxyn to Zhejiang Medicine, which gave TaiGen one-time payments, the company told the Taipei Times by telephone.
The two firms had planned to jointly apply for marketing approval for Taigenxyn administered by intravenous infusion, but Chinese regulations only allow one company to apply, it said.
“After a long discussion, we decided to sell our patent to Zhejiang Medicine so that the Chinese firm could apply for marketing approval,” TaiGen said.
TaiGen would use the NT$1.29 billion in payments to develop a new antibiotic for a drug-resistant bacterium, it said.
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA's digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement.
Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation's largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and "prepare for changes that are to come."