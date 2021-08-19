Chingwon wins bid for commercial land in Kaohsiung

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Kaohsiung-based Chingwon Development Co (慶旺建設) yesterday won the auction for a plot of land in a developing business district for NT$2.38 billion (US$85.48 million), suggesting a 15.6 percent premium over the floor price, the local branch of global commercial property broker Cushman & Wakefield said.

The 2,744.77 ping (9,055m2) plot is in the heart of Asia New Bay Area (亞洲新灣區), a 600-hectare industrial, exhibition and cultural site that aims to attract domestic and foreign investors to boost Kaohsiung’s international visibility, said Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan, which organized the bid.

The bidding outcome translates into NT$867,100 per ping, in line with market rates, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan managing director Billy Yen (顏炳立) said.

Chingwon might build on the plot an office building or residential complex as it sees fit, Yen said.

The auction, which was pushed back by a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, injected a healthy dose of confidence into the property market and lent support to popular speculation for a quick recovery once the government controls the outbreak, he said.

Comparing Asia New Bay to Taipei’s prime Xinyi District (信義), Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan said it had received many inquiries from prospective buyers, including major local developers and life insurance companies.

The lot came with permanent ownership, whereas land in Taipei tends to have only superfices rights due to a lack of supply, Yen said.

Taipei-based developers and international hotel brands have announced plans to make a presence in the area, Yen added.