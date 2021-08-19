The Ministry of Finance, the Financial Supervisory Commission and the National Development Council on Tuesday night reached a consensus on extending the transaction tax cut for day trading for two or three years after it expires at the end of this year, local media reported yesterday.
The three agencies will report the conclusion of their meeting to the Executive Yuan by the end of this month to finalize the extension plan, the reports said.
The government cut the tax for day trading from 0.3 percent to 0.15 percent in 2017. With the tax cut set to come to an end at the end of this year, concern has risen that the impending end of the incentive led many day traders and investors in old economy stocks to dump their holdings in the past few days.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
However, investors seem optimistic about the tax cut extension, leading to buying yesterday of old economy stocks, including shipping and raw material stocks, Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.
The bellwether electronics sector yesterday also reversed earlier losses, giving an additional boost to the broader market, Huang said.
Taiwanese shares yesterday recovered earlier heavy losses caused by volatility on US markets overnight to end a nine-session losing streak and finish the day above the 16,800-point mark, as bargain hunters took advantage of the initial downturn.
The TAIEX closed up 164.91 points, or 0.99 percent, at 16,826.27. Turnover was NT$417.49 billion (US$14.99 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$2.24 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
“Further gains are possible before the TAIEX moves closer to the nearest technical resistance ahead of the 120-day moving average at around 16,960 points,” Huang said.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus