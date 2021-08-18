Treasury auctions 36 renewed Taipei apartment units

PRICE BARRIER: Homes priced up to NT$30m are acceptable for most Taipei residents, but a luxury apartment sale failed, the agency said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The National Treasury Administration yesterday auctioned a batch of renewed Taipei apartment units with a 7 percent average premium, suggesting that homes in a relatively affordable price range remain popular in the capital, Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) said.

The auction attracted 139 tender offers for 38 units at a residential complex in Wenshan District (文山) priced from NT$18 million to NT$36 million (US$645,879 to US$1.29 million), or NT$600,000 to NT$720,000 per ping (3.3m2), Sinyi research manager Tseng Ching-der (曾進德) said.

Thirty-six units were sold, boosting state coffers by more than NT$1 billion, a sale rate of better than 90 percent, Tseng said.

The competitive auction demonstrated that reasonably priced apartments are still in hot demand, despite a COVID-19 outbreak, credit controls and other unfavorable policy measures, he said, adding that a unit on the 24th floor received 11 offers.

A price range of NT$20 million to NT$30 million is acceptable for most people who want to live in Taipei, he said.

A separate National Treasury Administration auction for six units at a luxury apartment complex in Zhongzheng District (中正) fell through, as few could afford the price tags of more than NT$100 million per unit, Tseng said.

The agency has teamed up with developers to renew old and dangerous buildings in which it owns a stake so that it can keep some units to sell after renovations are completed.