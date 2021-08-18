Macronix International Co (旺宏), the world’s biggest supplier of NOR flash memory chips, yesterday said that demand is surprisingly strong through next year, with some customers even seeking year-long contracts, as it rejected Morgan Stanley’s bearish view on memory stocks.
The Hsinchu-based company said that the growth momentum is also backed by new orders and new clients amid rising demand for servers, automotive, medical and industrial devices, as well as 5G-related applications, from the US, Europe and Japan.
In addition, Macronix is receiving orders transferred from rivals, whose factories were temporarily shut down due to natural disasters or other factors, it said.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
“We are not affected by the uneven supply of components,” Macronix chairman Miin Wu (吳敏求) told investors during an online media briefing. “Our book-to-bill ratio is so high that it surprises us.”
The company’s book-to-bill ratio remained above 1, while revenue has reached new highs over the past 10 months.
Macronix posted record revenue of NT$4.28 billion (US$153.58 million) last month, up 36.4 percent year-on-year.
“Demand for automotive devices has been increasing,” Wu said. “We are seeing some prominent companies, including those from Japan, are turning to Macronix for help, as their suppliers cannot provide any more chips.”
“We are seeing good business through next year,” he said, adding that Macronix has clinched long-term supply agreements at good prices.
Despite the strong revenue growth and rosy prospects, Macronix’s stock has fallen more than 17 percent to NT$37.65 yesterday from NT$45.45 on Aug. 5.
The company blamed the results on Morgan Stanley’s downgrade of its stock to “equal weight” along with other DRAM chipmakers.
In a research note titled “Memory: Winter is coming,” Morgan Stanley analysts cut Macronix’s target price to NT$44 from NT$54.
The researcher warned about a pullback in chip demand, as the industry is entering the late stage of an upcycle.
The price hikes enjoyed by chipmakers are likely to reverse next year, it said.
Macronix said that Morgan Stanley has mistakenly put NOR flash memorychip makers alongside DRAM chipmakers.
DRAM chipmakers might see some weakness due to component supply bottlenecks, but that is not the case for NOR makers, Wu said, adding that the bearish comments were groundless.
The outlook for NOR flash memory chips remains strong in the second half of the year, Wu said.
Automakers are likely to face a new headache with shortages of flash memory chips, he said.
Macronix shareholders yesterday approved a cash dividend distribution of NT$1.2 per common share.
That represents a payout ratio of about 41 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$2.9 last year.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and “prepare for changes that are to come.” There has been a “short and healthy correction” to Asian steel prices, but the company anticipates a return to