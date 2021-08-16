Chinese regulators should strengthen the vetting of online games and have “+zero tolerance” toward those that distort history, state broadcaster China National Radio said in a commentary on its Web site on Saturday.
The radio station said that games that distort history could misguide young people and cited one example of a game in which Song Dynasty general Yue Fei (岳飛) was depicted as a capitulator.
“The gaming industry should increase self-discipline, and respect for national history should be the bottom line for the industry’s employees,” the station said.
The remarks — the latest in a series of critical articles in Chinese state media — are likely to exacerbate fears that the video game industry will be next in line to face regulatory action from domestic authorities.
An article by China’s official Xinhua news agency that went viral this month called online games “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs,” adding that children were becoming addicted and urging greater restrictions.
The article was later retracted, but it sent shares in Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and other video game companies such as NetEase Inc (網易) and XD Inc (心動) skidding.
Tencent later announced that it would introduce new limits on the time children can spend playing Honor of Kings, its most popular online game, while other operators have also increased mechanisms to prevent online game addiction among adolescents.
A separate article said that tax breaks for the industry should be scrapped.
Chinese regulators have clamped down on a range of industries from property to technology and private tutoring, tearing into regulatory norms to promote socialist values and rein in what state media have called reckless capitalist expansion.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
MAKING INROADS: The strategic cooperation with Vietnam’s largest e-commerce firm marks Taiwan Mobile’s first foray into the country as it seeks a foothold there Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday said it has invested US$20 million in series E round of funding for Vietnam’s biggest e-commerce company, Tiki Corp, as it seeks to gain a foothold in rapidly growing greater Southeast Asian (GSEA) markets. The strategic investment is Taiwan Mobile’s first in Vietnam and would help the company and its e-commerce subsidiary, Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), explore potential partners and new growth opportunities beyond its home market, the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator said. “The strategic cooperation with Tiki is the company’s first investment in Vietnam. It also marks the company’s first strategic and meaningful step to make inroads
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved the issuance of US$1 billion of unsecured bonds in Taiwan and up to US$8 billion of bonds in the US to fund its capacity expansion. The chipmaker told investors last month that it plans to invest US$8 billion in a 12-inch fab in Arizona over the next three years, a part of its US$12 billion investment in the US from this year to 2029. The Arizona fab is under construction and is to start producing 5-nanometer chips in the first quarter of 2024, it said. TSMC has raised
CRACKDOWN WARNING: China Central Television in a commentary on Friday last week said that some auto chip distributors have ‘maliciously’ pushed up prices China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny. A warning in state media on Friday last week that regulators would show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related shares lower yesterday. Shares of China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) dropped 5 percent in Hong Kong, while those of Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd (華虹半導體) tumbled 5.7 percent, their worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co (韋爾半導體) shares fell 5.7 percent, while those of Hubei Tech Semiconductors Co (湖北台基半導體) were down 3.3 percent. For investors, the warning presents another challenge
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus