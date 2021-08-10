Acer ranks No. 3 for Q2 Chromebook sales: IDC

Staff writer, with CNA





Acer Inc (宏碁) was the world’s third-largest Chromebook vendor in the second quarter, market information advisory firm International Data Corp (IDC) said on July 30.

In the April-to-June period, Acer shipped 1.9 million Chromebooks, up 21.7 percent from a year earlier, capturing a 15.3 percent share of the global market.

The second quarter was a good time for Chromebook suppliers worldwide, as aggregate sales revenue increased 68.6 percent year-on-year thanks to a booming stay-at-home economy, which increased shipments of technology devices for educational use, IDC said.

In the three-month period, 12.3 million Chromebooks were shipped, it said.

HP Inc ranked No. 1 after shipping 4.3 million units, up 115.7 percent year-on-year, to take a 35 percent share of the global market.

Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) was ranked second after it shipped 2.6 million units, up 81.2 percent from a year earlier, to capture a 21 percent share of the global market.

In the fourth spot, Dell Inc shipped 1.8 million Chromebooks, up 23.9 percent from a year earlier, ahead of Samsung Electronics Co, which shipped 900,000 units, up 179.2 percent from a year earlier, giving it a 7 percent share of the global market.

Shipments of tablets in the second quarter rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier to 40.5 million units, IDC said.

Apple Inc was the largest tablet supplier with 12.9 million units shipped, giving it a 31.9 percent market share, followed by Samsung with 8 million units shipped and a 19.6 percent market share.

Lenovo shipped 4.7 million tablets and had an 11.6 percent market share, Amazon.com Inc shipped 4.3 million units and had a 10.7 percent market share, and Huawei Technologies Inc (華為) shipped 2.1 million units and had a 5.1 percent market share.

“Despite the positive results during the quarter, both categories are experiencing some slowdown from the boom in the preceding quarters,” IDC said in a statement.

“While Chromebooks are still in high demand and even on backlog for many educational deals, vendors have begun to prioritize higher-margin Windows laptops because of ongoing component shortages,” the statement said.