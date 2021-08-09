Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), an iPhone assembler, has benefited from solid demand for Apple Inc’s latest smartphones and other gadgets such as high-end servers, reporting a monthly sales increase of more than 4 percent last month.
Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of Apple’s smartphone camera lenses, also saw a jump in its sales last month, which rose 13 percent month-on-month.
Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said in a statement on Thursday that it posted NT$418.02 billion (US$15.03 billion) in consolidated sales last month, up 4.08 percent month-on-month and 3.64 percent year-on-year.
Photo: Chen Jou-chen, Taipei Times
The company’s sales were driven by solid demand for Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, as well as for servers, notebook computers and equipment for 5G base stations, analysts said.
The strong sales indicated that Hon Hai’s operations in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou were not affected by severe flooding that began on July 16, analysts said.
The Zhengzhou plant, Hon Hai’s second-largest factory in China, employs 250,000 people who assemble 500,000 iPhones per day, accounting for about 50 percent of global iPhone production, Chinese media reported.
Among Hon Hai’s various divisions, its consumer electronics business posted the best year-on-year sales growth last month, followed by electronic components, computer products and cloud technology-based gadgets, the company said.
On a monthly basis, the electronic components division reported the highest sales growth, ahead of computer products, cloud technology-based gadgets and consumer electronics, Hon Hai said.
Hon Hai’s consolidated sales in the first seven months of the year totaled NT$3.12 trillion, up 26.69 percent from a year earlier.
Largan on Thursday said that its consolidated sales last month rose by 13 percent month-on-month to NT$3.8 billion, marking the second consecutive month of growth.
However, that represented an 18 percent decline from a year earlier, which analysts attributed to a loss of orders from one of its major clients, Huawei Technologies Co (華為), due to sanctions imposed on the Chinese company by the US in September last year.
Largan has forecast a continued monthly increase in sales this month, saying that a shortage of chips has eased to some extent, but a shortage of other raw materials remains.
Lenses of 20 megapixels and more, which have a higher profit margin, accounted for 10 to 20 percent of Largan’s total sales last month, while 10 to 20 megapixel lenses accounted for 40 to 50 percent, and 8 to 10 megapixel lenses comprised 10 percent, Largan said.
Largan’s consolidated sales in the first seven months of the year fell 16 percent year-on-year to NT$25.74 billion.
AUTO CHIPS: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu said that buying the fab signals its entry into the manufacture of ‘wide-bandgap semiconductors’ Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has clinched a NT$2.52 billion (US$90.71 million) deal to purchase a 6-inch wafer fab, including facilities and manufacturing equipment, from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏), a major stride toward expanding into the auto chip business. The iPhone assembler plans to develop and manufacture new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles at the fab, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a joint news conference in Hsinchu. Hon Hai would spend several billion dollars beyond the purchase price to expand the fab’s capacity to 15,000 wafers per month, which could
JOINT VOUCHERS: A NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay one night in a suite at either Caesar Park Kenting, Fleur de Chine Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts. L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests. The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after
Taiya Renewable Energy Co (台亞風能) has thrown its hat into the ring for the third phase of Taiwan’s offshore wind farm development with two projects totaling 2.1 gigawatts (GW) in capacity, the company said yesterday as it applied for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). One of the projects, called HuanYu (環宇), with a capacity of 627 megawatts, would be off the coast of Taichung, the firm said. It would use fixed-bottom turbines and would be submitted to next year’s auction, it added. The other project, called HuanYa (環亞), with 1.43GW capacity, would be farther off Miaoli County and might enter a later
LOCAL INVESTMENT: The chipmaker plans to start building a new 12-inch fab in New Taipei City’s Taishan District at the end of this year at the earliest, its chairman said Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) expects a further uptick in DRAM chip prices during the second half of this year, extending a three-quarters-long price uptrend, as the world’s major memorychip suppliers are being disciplined about capacity expansion. “Based on information from the world’s top three suppliers, they have been conservative about capital spending over the past two years. The growth in [DRAM] supply this year mainly derives from technology upgrades, meaning the output increase will be very disciplined,” Nanya Technology chairman Wu Chia-chau (吳嘉昭) said yesterday during opening remarks at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taoyuan’s Nankan District (南崁). “Overall, supply and