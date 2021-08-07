LCD panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) yesterday said it was cautiously optimistic about second-half prospects as an imminent glass substrate supply constraint and an ongoing chip shortage would curb supply and avert a glut.
The supply of glass substrates might start declining this month at the earliest, as some manufacturers commence annual factory maintenance, the Miaoli-based company said.
“We believe this should help ease industry concern over a supply-demand imbalance as some capacities, which are used to make panels for monitors, notebooks or TVs, would be down,” Innolux president James Yang (楊柱祥) told an investors’ teleconference.
Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times
The reduced supply would cut flat-panel production by about 360,000 units, Yang estimated, adding that a glass substrate supplier has said it plans to cut utilization by 15 to 20 percent.
Because of reduced glass substrate supply, “we are cautiously optimistic about the second-half market situation,” Yang said. “Market demand remains strong.”
Innolux forecast that shipments of panels for computers and TVs would grow by a low-single-digit percentage sequentially this quarter, benefiting from back-to-school and return-to-office demand for commercial laptops and monitors.
Average selling prices would climb by a low-single-digit percentage during the same period, it said.
Asked about Innolux’s long-term supply agreement with Chinese panel maker Sakai SIO International Guangzhou Co, company chairman Jim Hung (洪進揚) said the deal would boost the company’s output by about 2 to 3 percent next year.
Based on the agreement, Innolux would make a prepayment of 4 billion yuan (US$618.4 million) this year and next year to secure 65-inch and 75-inch TV panels from SIO’s G10.5 plant during the 2022-2033 period.
Innolux expects the strategic partnership to lift its profit margin, as G10.5 has a cost advantage over Innolux’s G6 and G8.5 factories in producing large TV panels, Hung said.
Innolux and local rival AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) do not operate G10.5 fabs, as the two have long decided that they would not join the capacity expansion race with Chinese rivals, but would rather focus on boosting their products added value.
Innolux’s net profit last quarter soared 85.13 percent to a record NT$21.42 billion (US$770.14 million).
That compares with earnings of NT$11.57 billion in the first quarter and losses of NT$5.78 billion a year earlier.
Gross margin rose to 33.1 percent last quarter, from 25.8 percent in the first quarter and 2.8 percent in the same period last year.
Revenue last month grew 35.6 percent to NT$32.25 billion, compared with NT$23.77 billion in July last year.
That represented a monthly increase of 2.3 percent from NT$31.51 billion, thanks to a 3.8 percent growth in shipments of small and medium-sized panels last month.
Shipments of panels for PCs and TVs contracted 2.3 percent month-on-month.
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
JOINT VOUCHERS: A NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay one night in a suite at either Caesar Park Kenting, Fleur de Chine Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts. L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests. The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after
‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday. While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said. Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work. While not confirming that the contamination
AUTO CHIPS: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu said that buying the fab signals its entry into the manufacture of ‘wide-bandgap semiconductors’ Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has clinched a NT$2.52 billion (US$90.71 million) deal to purchase a 6-inch wafer fab, including facilities and manufacturing equipment, from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏), a major stride toward expanding into the auto chip business. The iPhone assembler plans to develop and manufacture new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles at the fab, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a joint news conference in Hsinchu. Hon Hai would spend several billion dollars beyond the purchase price to expand the fab’s capacity to 15,000 wafers per month, which could