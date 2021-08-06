Taiwan’s largest hotel chain, Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華酒店), yesterday said that it would speed up its digital transformation and improve e-commerce revenue even after the lifting of bans on dine-in services, as the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping consumer behavior.
FIH — which operates hotels under the Regent Taipei, Silks Place (晶英酒店) and Just Sleep Hotel & Resort (捷絲旅) brands — would continue to use its online shopping platform to tap the food takeout business so that it could serve more customers across Taiwan, Regent Taipei managing director Simon Wu (吳偉正) said.
“The pandemic has changed the world, and people’s lives and attitudes, for the past one-and-a-half years... Today, people assign great importance to safety and wellness, as well as requiring stricter hygiene standards at entertainment and recreational facilities,” Wu told an online news conference.
Photo courtesy of the Taipei City Police Department
FIH has noted the trend and made changes, such as installing ultraviolet light devices made by Ledtech Electronics Corp (華興集團) to disinfect elevators, dining areas, fitness facilities, restrooms and other public spaces, Wu said.
A considerable number of people now prefer to order food to go, so FIH plans to expand its product lineup accordingly, from food items to luxury goods, he said.
FIH has designed takeout menus and has been offering new promotional items each week during the soft lockdown and would continue to do so during the level 2 COVID-19 alert, Wu said, adding that e-commerce allows FIH to serve people throughout the nation.
Looking to the future, FIH said it plans to open additional properties at home and abroad.
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
The Investment Commission has approved a plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to expand production at its plant in Nanjing, China. The plan was approved because the investment would come from the chipmaker’s earnings from the Nanjing plant and would not have an impact on its paid-in capital, the commission said. In addition, TSMC has pledged to invest NT$600 billion (US$21.43 billion) to NT$650 billion in Taiwan to create more jobs over the next three years, and has made efforts to protect intellectual property to prevent confidential business information from being leaked, it said. The
JOINT VOUCHERS: A NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay one night in a suite at either Caesar Park Kenting, Fleur de Chine Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts. L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests. The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after
‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday. While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said. Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work. While not confirming that the contamination