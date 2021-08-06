FIH aims to continue tapping takeout business as consumers have changed

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s largest hotel chain, Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華酒店), yesterday said that it would speed up its digital transformation and improve e-commerce revenue even after the lifting of bans on dine-in services, as the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping consumer behavior.

FIH — which operates hotels under the Regent Taipei, Silks Place (晶英酒店) and Just Sleep Hotel & Resort (捷絲旅) brands — would continue to use its online shopping platform to tap the food takeout business so that it could serve more customers across Taiwan, Regent Taipei managing director Simon Wu (吳偉正) said.

“The pandemic has changed the world, and people’s lives and attitudes, for the past one-and-a-half years... Today, people assign great importance to safety and wellness, as well as requiring stricter hygiene standards at entertainment and recreational facilities,” Wu told an online news conference.

The Regent Taipei operated by Formosa International Hotels Corp is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taipei City Police Department

FIH has noted the trend and made changes, such as installing ultraviolet light devices made by Ledtech Electronics Corp (華興集團) to disinfect elevators, dining areas, fitness facilities, restrooms and other public spaces, Wu said.

A considerable number of people now prefer to order food to go, so FIH plans to expand its product lineup accordingly, from food items to luxury goods, he said.

FIH has designed takeout menus and has been offering new promotional items each week during the soft lockdown and would continue to do so during the level 2 COVID-19 alert, Wu said, adding that e-commerce allows FIH to serve people throughout the nation.

Looking to the future, FIH said it plans to open additional properties at home and abroad.