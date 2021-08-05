Sony upgrades its profit forecast on strong first quarter

AFP, TOKYO





Sony Group Corp yesterday upgraded its full-year profit forecast on the back of a strong quarterly performance, although the COVID-19 pandemic boom enjoyed by the gaming sector is slowing.

The Japanese conglomerate said solid earnings in its music and consumer electronics businesses offset a first-quarter operating profit decline in the gaming sector.

A box-office triumph for the anime epic Demon Slayer, distributed by Sony’s animation unit Aniplex Inc, also boosted its better-than-expected quarterly results.

The Sony logo is pictured at an entrance to the company’s headquarters in Tokyo on Feb. 3. Photo: AFP

Sony now forecasts a net profit of ￥700 billion (US$6.4 billion) for the fiscal year to March next year, up from its earlier estimate of ￥660 billion.

For the three months to June, net profit rose 9.4 percent to ￥211.8 billion, Sony said.

Its annual sales forecast was unchanged at ￥9.7 trillion after first-quarter sales gained 15 percent to ￥2.26 trillion.

The figures showed Sony “displaying its underlying strength,” Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda said.

“This result showed the advantage of a conglomerate — strong sectors can offset weakening ones,” Yasuda said.

While the upward annual forecast revision came as a surprise, “sales of digital cameras were much better than expected and music-streaming businesses were also stronger than we thought,” Yasuda added.

Although COVID-19 hit many industries hard, the gaming sector was one of the few to benefit, with demand soaring as people sought distractions during long periods stuck at home.

In the previous fiscal year, Sony reported its biggest-ever annual net profit, which more than doubled to ￥1.17 trillion on record sales of ￥8.99 trillion.

The group’s latest annual net profit forecast remained lower than the bumper result last year, in which lockdown demand had boosted software sales.

Sony launched its PlayStation 5 last year, but the console remains in short supply, leaving many would-be customers empty-handed. A global chip shortage has also hobbled production of a wide range of goods, from vehicles to computers.

“Sony risks losing would-be users if the current supply shortage continues,” Rakuten Securities Inc chief analyst Yasuo Imanaka said.