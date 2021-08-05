Chailease buys COVID-19 insurance for all employees

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Chailease Holding Co (中租控股) has bought COVID-19 insurance for all its 4,000 local employees and Taiwan-based family members of those stationed abroad, the firm said yesterday.

Chailease, the nation’s top capital leasing service provider, said it would also offer paid leave for those receiving COVID-19 vaccines, as well as disburse quarantine hotel expenses.

The program is necessary due to a local outbreak of COVID-19 and continued spread of the virus throughout Asia, the company said in a statement.

A sign Chailease Holding Co is pictured outside the company’s headquarters in Taipei on May 26, 2015. Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times

As part of its disease prevention efforts, Chailease distributed NT$3,000 (US$107.79) of food supplements, masks and hygiene products to each of its employees prior to the Lunar New Year holiday in February, it said.

The firm, based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also offers free stays at its Park City Hotel (成旅晶贊) branches in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Hualien to frontline medical workers, police officers and firefighters, Chailease said, adding that the campaign is running from June trough the end of this month.

It aims to help frontline workers relax during a free summer vacation, the firm said.

Chailease has also collaborated with its affiliated biotechnology company Protect Life (保生生醫) in donating COVID-19-related medical supplies to local communities, it said.

Healthy earnings lent support to its charity programs, the company said.

Chailease posted NT$10.5 billion in net income for the first six months of this year, 30 percent up year-on-year, or earnings per share of NT$7.11, company data showed.

Chailease attributed the trend to capital leasing demand on local and overseas markets.

Penetration rates for capital leasing remain low in Taiwan and China compared with advanced markets in the US and Europe, suggesting ample room for improvement in Asian markets, the company said.