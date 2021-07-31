Taiwan approves TSMC’s plan to expand in Nanjing

Staff writer, with CNA





The Investment Commission has approved a plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to expand production at its plant in Nanjing, China.

The plan was approved because the investment would come from the chipmaker’s earnings from the Nanjing plant and would not have an impact on its paid-in capital, the commission said.

In addition, TSMC has pledged to invest NT$600 billion (US$21.43 billion) to NT$650 billion in Taiwan to create more jobs over the next three years, and has made efforts to protect intellectual property to prevent confidential business information from being leaked, it said.

The chipmaker’s board approved the expansion plan at a special meeting in April, allowing the firm to invest US$2.89 billion in the project, which would deploy the more mature 28 nanometer process technology.

The new capacity is expected to commence operation in the second half of next year, with the monthly capacity expected to hit 40,000 units per month by mid-2023.

In related news, the Environmental Protection Administration has approved an environmental impact assessment of TSMC’s plan to build an advanced 2-nanometer fab in Baoshan Township (寶山), Hsinchu County.

TSMC said it would devote itself to green manufacturing in the Baoshan plant to protect the environment.