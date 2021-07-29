About 70 percent of businesses in the manufacturing and service sectors have been negatively affected by a local COVID-19 outbreak that started in May, but the impact is “manageable,” the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) said in a report yesterday.
The report, prepared with the help of industrial and trade organizations, surveyed Taiwanese businesses last month and this month during a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, with 52.2 percent of respondents saying that pandemic restrictions in the workplace or working from home affected their productivity.
Manufacturers were most concerned about logistics difficulties caused by the pandemic, with container ships stuck at foreign ports or simply unavailable, it said.
Photo courtesy of Industrial Technology Research Institute
Had the level 3 alert continued until the end of the year, 50.2 percent of the polled manufacturers said they would have faced components and raw material shortages, it said.
The components shortage “is not just due to level 3 controls, but also stems from the reshuffling of global supply chains,” it said.
Companies in the service sector were hit harder by decreased business, with 39.3 percent saying they have seen significantly reduced orders and 38.6 percent reporting modestly reduced orders, while 8.8 percent reported higher orders due to pandemic-related demand.
However, 4.3 percent said they had suspended operations due to the pandemic.
“The biggest concern of businesses is the smooth and swift administration of vaccines,” the report said.
About 80 percent of respondents said vaccination was a “pressing concern,” it said.
The pandemic should hasten efforts to facilitate the digital transformation of Taiwanese businesses to boost the resilience of Taiwanese supply chains, said Stephen Su (蘇孟宗), director of the ITRI’s Industrial Economic Knowledge Center.
“We had expected a 10-year timeline for the digital transformation of Taiwanese businesses, but in the wake of ‘black swan’ events like COVID-19, that needs to be brought forward,” Su said. “We need to strengthen Taiwanese supply chains so we can keep our key position in the greater global supply chain.”
“It is no longer good enough to simply chase the lowest costs. A more well-distributed supply chain and the ability of businesses to continue operating online would help Taiwanese businesses keep operating in case of unexpected events,” he said.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass