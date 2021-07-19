Last week marked a watershed for technology start-ups in India, as a record bout of fundraising shifted attention to the world’s second-most populous market, just as investors were becoming spooked by a crackdown on Internet companies in China.
Food delivery app Zomato Ltd became the nation’s first unicorn to make its stock market debut, raising US$1.3 billion with backing from Morgan Stanley, Tiger Global and Fidelity Investments. The parent of digital payments start-up Paytm filed a draft prospectus for what could be India’s largest IPO at US$2.2 billion, while retailer Flipkart Online Services Pvt raised US$3.6 billion at a US$38 billion valuation, a record funding round for an Indian start-up.
“Indian entrepreneurs have been quietly building start-ups for a decade now, the country’s Internet infrastructure has vastly improved in that time and there’s a very good appetite for tech stocks globally,” said Hans Tung (童士豪), the Silicon Valley-based managing partner of GGV Capital, which manages US$9.2 billion in assets. “Investors are beginning to see the huge upside, and they expect India to be a China.”
Photo: Bloomberg
Unlike China, where online usage is much more developed, many of India’s 625 million Internet users are just dipping their toes into the world of video streaming, social networking and e-commerce. Opportunities in online shopping are particularly attractive, as e-commerce accounts for less than 3 percent of retail transactions.
India’s population is expected to overtake China’s this decade, and the mood among investors could not be more different in the neighboring nations. China is reining in its tech companies, wiping over US$800 billion off market valuations from a February peak and shaving billions off the net worth of its most famous entrepreneurs. The clampdown is expected to continue, as regulators curb the power of Internet companies and wrest back control of user data.
Indian tech companies “can attract global investors who’ve burnt their hands in Chinese tech companies,” said Nilesh Shah, group president and managing director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co in Mumbai.
The successful listing of a few loss-making start-ups could lead to re-rating of many existing companies and send the market higher, he said.
India had a record US$6.3 billion of funding and deals for technology start-ups in the second quarter, while funding to China-based companies dropped 18 percent from a peak of US$27.7 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, according to data from research firm CB Insights.
Optimism about India is tempered, as one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world threatens to erode decades of economic gains, with more than 31 million infections and 413,000 deaths in the country. At least 200 million Indians have regressed to earning less than the US$2.30 minimum daily wage, Azim Premji University estimates, while the middle class shrank by 32 million last year, according to the Pew Research Institute.
Nor are investors in India free of political risks. Technology start-ups also face a tightening regulatory regime with government clamping down on foreign retailers, social media giants and streaming companies. A new bill on data ownership and storage is expected to be presented in an upcoming parliament session. If passed, it would restrict the ways they can handle user information.
Some analysts are also concerned that stock markets are in a bubble waiting to burst, and that many company valuations are far above their fundamentals. They caution that retail investors in new-age companies that have yet to generate profits should look beyond traditional value measures such as EPS and P/E, and must be able to assess factors such as investment in building a loyal customer base as the start-ups scale up.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
Reuters, HANOI Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, yesterday suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as COVID-19 curbs shuttered factories in Vietnam’s business hub. Production at Pouyuen Vietnam Co in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, was suspended for 10 days, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement. After successfully containing COVID-19 for much of the global pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late April, with daily infections climbing to record levels. Companies in Vietnam’s business hub and its neighboring industrial
Apple Inc has asked suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhones this year, a sharp increase from its iPhone shipments last year, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has maintained a consistent level in the past few years of about 75 million units for the initial run from a device’s launch through the end of the year. The upgraded forecast for this year suggests the company anticipates that its first iPhone launch since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will unlock additional demand. The next iPhones are to be Apple’s second with 5G, a key