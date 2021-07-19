Makalot Industrial Co’s (聚陽) outlook remains positive thanks to strong sportswear demand after the US and EU lifted COVID-19 restrictions, even though the company’s shipments in the first half of the year were affected by container shortages, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said on Thursday.
With clear order visibility from its major clients and previous quarter shipments delayed due to container shortages, revenue might grow 14.9 percent year-on-year this quarter to NT$9.2 billion (US$328.5 million) and increase 18 percent to NT$7.1 billion next quarter, pushing this year’s revenue growth 17.5 percent to NT$29.2 billion, Yuanta said in a note.
Yuanta is keeping its shipment growth estimate of 18 percent this year and forecasts an increase in average selling prices of 5 percent for the manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel and functional clothing this year, it said.
Photo: CNA.
Makalot’s revenue contribution from sportswear and leisurewear would increase from 25 percent last year to 40 percent this year, lifting its operating margin by 47 percentage points to 12.3 percent, Yuanta said.
The firm counts GAP Inc, Fast Retailing Co’s GU sub-brand, Kohl’s Corp, Target Corp, Walmart Inc and Hanesbrands Inc among its major clients, it said.
Makalot on Wednesday posted pre-tax profit of NT$332.13 million for last month, up 10.2 percent from a year earlier, and pre-tax profit for the first half of the year of NT$1.54 billion, an annual increase of 41.91 percent.
Pre-tax earnings per share were NT$6.63, based on the company’s 232 million outstanding shares, the manufacturer said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Revenue in the first six months increased 19.17 percent year-on-year to NT$12.94 billion, the filing said.
Makalot shares closed up 0.61 percent at NT$247 on Friday.
They have dropped 3.7 percent in the past month, compared with the broader market’s 4.88 percent rise over the same period, as investors were worried about supply chain risks due to a resurgence of COVID-19 in Indonesia and Vietnam.
Another garment and fabric supplier, Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻), last week suspended production at one of its plants in Vietnam for three days after workers at the facility were found to have COVID-19.
Makalot’s plants in Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia contribute 40 percent, 34 percent and 20 percent respectively to its total capacity, Yuanta said.
While the company has so far not reported any production issues at its plans in ASEAN countries, unpredictable circumstances, such as the pandemic situation in the region and the container shortage, need to be monitored, it said.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
Reuters, HANOI Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, yesterday suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as COVID-19 curbs shuttered factories in Vietnam’s business hub. Production at Pouyuen Vietnam Co in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, was suspended for 10 days, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement. After successfully containing COVID-19 for much of the global pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late April, with daily infections climbing to record levels. Companies in Vietnam’s business hub and its neighboring industrial
Apple Inc has asked suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhones this year, a sharp increase from its iPhone shipments last year, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has maintained a consistent level in the past few years of about 75 million units for the initial run from a device’s launch through the end of the year. The upgraded forecast for this year suggests the company anticipates that its first iPhone launch since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will unlock additional demand. The next iPhones are to be Apple’s second with 5G, a key