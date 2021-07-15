Profit at Goldman Sachs Group Inc jumped amid a merger boom, while JPMorgan Chase & Co’s results were boosted by the impact of the recovering US economy on loan quality, according to results released on Tuesday.
The financial heavyweights reported soaring second-quarter profit compared with the previous year, when large banks set aside massive reserves in case clients defaulted amid the COVID-19 downturn.
However, widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines and the accelerating reopening of the US economy have put those days in the rearview mirror.
Photo: Reuters
At JPMorgan, which has a significant retail operation in addition to investment banking, combined debit and credit card spending was up 45 percent from the previous year and more than one-fifth higher than in the pre-pandemic 2019’s second quarter, JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon said.
He highlighted “exceptionally strong” consumer and business balance sheets.
However, the much sunnier outlook includes some continued question marks surrounding the course of the pandemic.
The rapid spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is one factor creating “elevated uncertainty” about the bank’s outlook for “a very robust recovery,” JPMorgan chief financial officer Jeremy Barnum said.
Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon also cited the pandemic as a potential source of economic trouble, noting this month’s tightening of restrictions in Hong Kong and Australia.
Vaccine coverage “is not consistent across communities and nations, including parts of the United States,” Solomon said on a conference call with analysts. “Widespread vaccine distribution and high vaccine rates are critical to open and thriving economies.”
The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan began the earnings season for the sector, reporting that profit more than doubled to US$11.9 billion in the second quarter, including a boost from US$3 billion that had been set aside as reserves.
JPMorgan had budgeted US$8.9 billion for bad loans in the second quarter last year, but it reported just US$734 million in charge-offs for defaults in the second quarter this year.
However, revenue for the period fell 8 percent to US$30.5 billion, as the bank’s trading business saw much less activity compared with the previous year.
Bank executives also expressed little optimism about loan growth, given the healthy state of US consumer finances following government stimulus programs.
Loan growth is going to be “a little bit of a slog through the rest of this year,” Barnum told reporters.
While “unusually high” pay rates for credit cards are “a healthy thing for consumers, it does create a bit of a headwind for our loan growth,” he said.
JPMorgan posted record global investment banking fees of US$3.6 billion in the second quarter, driven by heavy merger and acquisition activity.
At Goldman, profit came in at US$5.3 billion in the second quarter, compared with US$197 million the previous year, when results were dented not only by provisions for bad loans, but from elevated legal costs.
Revenue was US$15.4 billion, a 16 percent increase and the second-highest quarterly revenue in the firm’s history after the first three months of this year.
Goldman’s results reflected a jump in financial advisory revenue due to a rise in completed mergers and acquisitions.
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
‘REACHING OUT’: The firm’s CEO said that Acer’s strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue. “E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said. “We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.” “A well-managed company is constantly reaching
ROBUST DEMAND: The Ministry of Economic Affairs said chips are in short supply, showing the key place Taiwan holds in the global semiconductor supply chain Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) plans to invest about NT$7.2 billion (US$256.4 million) in Taiwan, in line with its development strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of the robust demand for semiconductors in the post-COVID-19 era, the ministry said in a statement. Realtek, founded in 1987 at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a fabless semiconductor firm that focuses on chips used in products for communication networks, computer peripherals, and devices for multimedia and ultra-wideband communications. The company plans to build a new office building at the Hsinchu Science Park and