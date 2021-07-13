E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday reported NT$8.33 billion (US$297.3 million) in sales for last month, up 52.3 percent year-on-year and marking its second-highest monthly sales on record.
From January to last month, cumulative sales reached NT$40.62 billion, up 31.3 percent, a record high for the period.
Momo.com said that 94.4 percent of last month’s sales came from e-commerce, growth of 55.7 percent year-on-year, while the remaining sales came from TV infomercials and catalogs.
Photo courtesy of Momo.com Inc
The best-selling items for last month included laptops, gaming consoles, air purifiers, food, kitchenware and health aids, such as chicken tonics, the company said.
A COVID-19 outbreak that started in May not only kept people at home, but also boosted online shopping, Momo.com said.
The company said it worked with a subsidiary to offer online sales of vaccine insurance and COVID-19 insurance, such as a NT$98 policy against possible adverse effects from taking a vaccine and a NT$647 policy covering people who contract the disease, as well as possible adverse effects of being vaccinated.
As of the end of last month, about 24,000 Taiwanese had purchased the policies, it said.
Taiwanese e-commerce companies, including Momo.com, have benefited since the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused people to change shopping habits.
The companies have also taken advantage of sales events to further boost sales. The mid-year shopping festival, commonly known as the “618 e-commerce shopping festival,” brought in three times the regular customer traffic for Momo.com this year, it said.
