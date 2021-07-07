British online grocer and technology group Ocado Group PLC said it had signed a new deal to develop Alcampo’s online business in Spain, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive the shift to online grocery buying and helped boost revenues in its home market.
For its first half, which covered the 26 weeks to May 30, Ocado posted a 20 percent rise in retail revenue to ￡1.2 billion (US$1.66 billion). Lockdowns in the UK during the period drew new customers to its joint venture with Marks & Spencer Group PLC.
Ocado has said that the pandemic has resulted in a permanent shift to online grocery shopping, helping boost demand for its technology offering with retailers around the world.
It signed a new contract yesterday with Auchan Retail International SA for its Alcampo business in Spain which is to use the Ocado Smart Platform to help expand its online business across the country.
Under the deal, the pair would build a customer fulfillment center to serve the Madrid region from 2024, with additional centers to follow.
To date, Ocado’s state-of-the-art robotic technology has signed partnership deals with supermarket groups including Kroger Co in the US, Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA in France and Aeon Co in Japan.
“As we head towards a post-COVID-19 future, it is increasingly clear that the landscape for grocery worldwide has changed, for good,” Ocado chief executive Tim Steiner said.
“We continue to build strong partnerships with our clients and win new clients,” Steiner said.
The company added that it remained in conversation with potential new customers.
Separately, British supermarket group J Sainsbury PLC yesterday beat expectations for first-quarter sales, although growth did slow sharply reflecting a tough comparison with last year when shoppers stocked up for a first COVID-19 lockdown.
The group, which trails market leader Tesco PLC in annual sales, said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 1.6 percent in the 16 weeks to June 26, its fiscal first quarter — versus analysts’ average forecast of a fall of 1.7 percent and a rise of 11.3 percent in the previous quarter.
Sainsbury’s said sales of grocery, general merchandise and clothing were all higher than its expectations throughout the quarter.
It said it had further tough comparables ahead as pandemic restrictions continue to ease and customer behavior normalizes.
