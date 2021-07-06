The US$8.7 billion bid battle for Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket group, Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC, ratcheted up yesterday when a third private equity group, Apollo Global Management Inc, entered the fray.
US group Apollo, which last year missed out on buying Asda Stores Ltd, the No. 3 grocery player in the UK, said it was in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for Morrisons, but had not approached its board.
Morrisons on Saturday agreed to a takeover led by Softbank Group Corp-owned Fortress Investment Group LLC that valued the firm at ￡6.3 billion (US$8.7 billion).
Photo: Reuters
The offer from Fortress, along with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, exceeded a ￡5.52 billion unsolicited proposal from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R), which Morrisons rejected on June 19.
However, it was less than the ￡6.5 billion asked for by top 10 Morrisons investor JO Hambro Capital Management Ltd last week.
Analysts have speculated that other private equity groups and Amazon.com Inc, which has a partnership deal with Morrisons, could create a potential bidding war.
Under British takeover rules CD&R has until Saturday next week to come back with a firm offer.
The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers is yet to announce the deadline by which Apollo must clarify its intentions in relation to Morrisons.
The interest in Morrisons underlines the growing appetite from private funds for British supermarket chains, which are seen as attractive because of their cash generation and freehold assets. The funds believe the stock market is not recognizing the grocers’ value in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, Apollo lost out on buying Asda to the Issa brothers and TDR Capital LLP.
Apollo says its private equity business had more than US$89 billion in assets under management by the end of March, in 150 companies such as Watches of Switzerland, telecommunications, media and technology group Endemol Shine, bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC and Norwegian Cruise Line.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Monday said that she had spoken with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and he had asked for help gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines. “He asked for help in that regard; he has spoken to high-level officials in the White House. We have responded and we definitely want to be a good partner and I do think it’s helping,” Raimondo said in an interview. Taiwan said two weeks ago that it would allow officials from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s