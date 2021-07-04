European shares on Friday ended slightly higher thanks to a boost from chipmakers, although increases were capped by weak bank stocks and growing concerns over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.26 percent to close at 456.81 points, but lost 0.18 percent from a week earlier.
ASML GAINS
Technology stocks rose 1.1 percent, with semiconductor maker ASML Holding NV up 1.4 percent after Micron Technology Inc said that it plans to start using ASML extreme ultraviolet lithography machines in production in 2024, while ASM International NV rose nearly 2.5 percent as it forecast higher order intake in the second quarter.
Bank stocks fell 1.3 percent and were the worst performers, as growing concerns over the new, highly infectious SARS-CoV-2 variant kept investors firmly in fixed income and brought down yields.
Decent US payrolls data also did little to push up borrowing rates. The bank sector lagged its peers for the week with a 2.4 percent loss.
Still, it is the best performing eurozone sector so far this year, as rising inflation expectations had pushed borrowing costs higher earlier in the year.
NEW VIRUS VARIANT
The STOXX 600 ended the week slightly lower as investors feared that the new variant could dent an ongoing economic recovery.
Data showed producer prices in the bloc accelerated more than expected in May on a surge in energy prices.
“Inflation is still clients’ most popular risk to discuss at global level, but considering the European area’s delayed reopening, subdued wage growth and limited fiscal stimulus, the evolution of the Delta variant is a more pressing issue,” TS Lombard senior economist Davide Oneglia wrote in a note.
FTSE 100 UNCHANGED
London’s FTSE 100 ended flat on Friday, dragged by weakness in banks and energy stocks, and posted a weekly loss pressured by concerns over surging COVID-19 infections in the UK.
After gaining as much as 0.52 percent, the blue-chip index FTSE 100 ended 0.03 percent lower at 7,123.27, with banks being the biggest drag. It declined 0.18 percent from a week earlier.
Energy stocks fell 0.8 percent with oil majors BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell PLC down 1.0 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, tracking weaker crude.
Miners jumped 0.9 percent and were the top gainers, with Anglo American PLC among the top boosts to the blue-chip index.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in