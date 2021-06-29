Three think tanks are on Monday to unveil a proposal to avert a looming debt crisis and help heavily indebted countries accelerate moves toward more sustainable growth and a low-carbon economy, as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Debt Relief for a Green and Inclusive Recovery proposal is modeled on the so-called Brady bonds issued by Latin American countries in the late 1980s, which allowed commercial banks to exchange their claims on developing countries into tradable instruments and get debt off their balance sheets.
The plan — developed by the Boston University Global Development Policy Center, the Heinrich Boell Foundation and the Center for Sustainable Finance at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies — calls for the G20 to set up a new global facility to guarantee new bonds that could be swapped by private creditors for old debt.
The pandemic and the associated economic fallout have exacerbated high debt levels in many low and middle-income countries, hampering their ability to respond to the health and economic crisis, and climate-proof their economies.
The G20’s response thus far has focused on the poorest countries, leaving out 22 of the 72 countries considered to be at high risk of debt distress. Private sector creditors have largely failed to join the G20’s freeze on debt service payments and the broader common framework for debt treatments.
Debt levels have continued to rise in emerging markets, reaching a record of more than US$86 trillion in the first quarter of this year, the Institute of International Finance said.
While major economies are using COVID-19 stimulus funds to implement a green pivot, it has proven challenging to marry the urgent need for debt relief with the push for turning economies greener — especially for resource-focused economies.
“The G20 need to be bold, and they need to act now. Past experience tells us that delaying the response to debt crises leads to worse outcomes and higher costs for debtors and creditors alike,” the groups said in their report.
They urged G20 finance officials, who are to meet on July 9 and 10, to expand the debt treatment framework to include middle-income countries, and to back Brady-type credit enhancements for new bonds that could be swapped for old debt, albeit with significant write-offs, to ensure private sector participation.
The guarantee facility should be overseen by the World Bank and the plan should require countries receiving debt relief to align their policies with the Paris climate accord and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the report said.
Countries failing to service debt on the new bonds would see the collateral released to the benefit of private creditors, and missed payments would need to be repaid by the country to the guarantee facility, it added.
The IMF and the World Bank should also conduct enhanced debt sustainability analyses that account for climate risks and budget needs to bolster climate resilience, and the fund should make its programs conditional on a restructuring process that includes private creditors.
The groups’ detailed proposal comes months after IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said that green debt swaps could spur accelerated action on climate change, and pledged to present an option for such instruments by November.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with