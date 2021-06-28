United Biomedical Inc (聯亞生技) yesterday announced that the interim analysis of phase 2 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, UB-612, showed that the jab’s safety and immunogenicity met the drugmaker’s expectations.
United Biomedical would submit a final report to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of this month and apply for emergency use authorization, UBI Pharma Inc (聯亞藥業) spokesperson Vivien Fan (范瀛云) told an online news conference on behalf of the firm’s parent company.
The announcement came after Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on June 10 said it was seeking FDA’s emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine after reporting positive phase 2 trial results.
United Biomedical is planning to complete phase 2 trial data unblinding in late November and is considering conducting phase 3 trials in India, aiming to recruit 11,000 participants, Fan said.
UB-612 is a multitope protein/peptide-based vaccine. United Biomedical on Feb. 26 started enrolling participants for the phase 2 trials and completed the enrollment phase on May 18.
The drug was administered to 3,850 participants in the multi-regional, randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled study, the company said.
They were divided into three age groups: twelve to 18 years, 19 to 64 years, and 65 and older, it said, adding that one in every seven participants was administered a placebo.
Fan said that phase 2 trial results indicated that UB-612 was safe, as no adverse reactions were recorded throughout trials.
The vaccine showed no significant side effects, as 1.93 percent of participants who received UB-612 had a fever, compared with 1.81 percent in the placebo group, she said.
Among those who received the vaccine, 37.47 percent reported feeling tired, compared with 38.34 percent in the placebo group, Fan said.
Among those who received UB-612, 17.01 percent reported having a headache, 35.69 percent reported sore muscles and 10.23 percent said they had diarrhea, compared with 18.63 percent, 17.72 percent and 9.95 percent respectively for those who were given a placebo, she added.
Immunogenicity results were promising, as 95.65 percent of trial participants in the 19-to-64 age bracket showed a COVID-19 specific immune memory 28 days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, she said, adding that the figure was 88.57 percent for older participants.
The geometric mean titer (GMT), which indicates the level of neutralizing antibody response, was 102.3, United Biomedical said, adding that the result met its expectations based on phase 1 trials.
The GMT figure also showed lot-to-lot consistency, meeting the FDA’s standards for emergency use authorization, it said.
The phase 2 trials also indicated a similar degree of GMT figure when tested for the Delta variant of COVID-19, the company added.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
QUICK CHANGE: After a prolonged drought, the Water Resources Agency said it is preparing for potential floods from intense rainfall this week The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days. The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said. Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said. A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. Just weeks ago water levels