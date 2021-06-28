Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船).
The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC.
It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release.
Photo courtesy of Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp
“The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides,” the company said.
The YM Continuity would be deployed on the company’s Japan-Taiwan-South China route from Thursday next week and significantly enhance its intra-Asia service network, it said.
Analysts have said that Yang Ming’s enlarged fleet is expected to boost the company’s revenue and earnings during peak season for regional shipping in Asia.
Yang Ming on June 4 reported net profit of NT$8.87 billion (US$317.8 million) for April, up 5,061.88 percent from a year earlier due to strong demand and rising freight rates.
Earnings per share were NT$2.66, an increase of 3,425 percent from last year.
In the first four months of this year, earnings per share were NT$10.15, Yang Ming said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing.
Cumulative revenue in the first four months was NT$108.02 billion, up 94.72 percent year-on-year, company data showed.
Capital Investment Management Corp (群益投顧) forecast that Yang Ming’s net profit would continue rising through the third quarter, as port congestion as well as a blockage of the Suez Canal in April have caused a container shortage and delayed delivery schedules, leaving limited capacity in the market and further boosting freight rates.
“Looking forward, the container shipping sector’s supply and demand dynamics might develop in positive directions,” Capital said in a report on Tuesday, estimating that Yang Ming’s net profit would reach NT$29.09 billion in the second quarter and NT$36.95 billion in the third quarter, compared with NT$24.59 billion in the first quarter.
Yang Ming shares rose 1.34 percent to close at NT$151 on Friday in Taipei trading, after surging 416.24 percent since the beginning of this year, compared with the broader market’s 18.81 percent rise over the period, exchange data showed.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
QUICK CHANGE: After a prolonged drought, the Water Resources Agency said it is preparing for potential floods from intense rainfall this week The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days. The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said. Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said. A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. Just weeks ago water levels