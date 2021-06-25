Taiwan’s money supply, measured by M1B and M2 movements, logged annual gains of 17.74 percent and 9.21 percent respectively last month, suggesting a surge in liquidity as investors took shelter in cash amid market swings following a domestic outbreak of COVID-19 last month, the central bank said yesterday.
The narrow M1B money supply gauge, referring to cash and cash equivalents, advanced 17.74 percent, the second fastest increase in history, after demand deposits soared to a record high of NT$20.91 trillion (US$746.73 billion), the bank said.
The M1B increase was mostly due to panic selloffs on the local bourse following a spike in virus infections and the implementation of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, the bank said, adding that institutional and individual investors stayed on the sidelines until the local outbreak stabilized.
This was the reason the M1B gauge outpaced the broader M2 gauge, which includes M1B, time deposits, time savings deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds, it said.
Foreign fund inflows were US$3.25 billion, lower than in April, but enough to hoist the M2 level to a 22-year high, the bank said, adding that demand for mortgages and COVID-19-related loans also lent support.
Savings deposits by foreign investors reached NT$336.4 billion, an 87.18 percent increase from a year earlier and a 13-year high, despite portfolio managers of foreign funds trimming their positions in local shares, the bank said.
The fund movements reflected foreign investors’ positive views on local shares, as they parked ample money in Taiwan after portfolio adjustments, the bank said.
Securities accounts exceeded NT$3 trillion for the first time on record in May, but retail investors turned cautious as evidenced by a decline in margin loans, the bank said.
The number of retail investors last month dropped to 67.2 percent, from 70 percent in April, as some opted out, scared by an abrupt and rapid TAIEX retreat, the bank added.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
QUICK CHANGE: After a prolonged drought, the Water Resources Agency said it is preparing for potential floods from intense rainfall this week The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days. The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said. Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said. A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. Just weeks ago water levels
OPPORTUNITY: The company aims to sell its product soon, as enterovirus vaccines are not available anywhere but China, where firms are only marketing their vaccines locally Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) phase 3 clinical trials for an enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine completed the multi-regional, multi-central data “unblinding” yesterday, with the results, including safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, meeting its expectations. The company would compile a final analysis report as soon as possible, and apply for the new drug certificate from domestic and foreign drug authorities in the third quarter, Medigen said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday. Its phase 3 trials were conducted in Taiwan and Vietnam with 3,049 participants ranging from two months old to six years old, Medigen said. The company enrolled its first participant for