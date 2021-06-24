Industrial production last month rose 16.51 percent year-on-year, a 16th consecutive month of annual growth at a pace that was faster than April’s 14.1 percent rise, as demand in the electrical and traditional sectors remained bullish, the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported yesterday.
The output of the manufacturing sector, which makes up more than 90 percent of total industrial production, rose 17.28 percent last month from a year earlier, also marking a 16th straight month of year-on-year growth, the ministry said.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 4.31 percent, while manufacturing output increased 3.51 percent, it said.
Photo: CNA
Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) attributed the performance to increased demand for 5G, high-performance-computing and automotive chips, while demand for information and communications technology (ICT) products stayed strong due to the increase in distance learning and remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The output of electronic components last month increased 14.71 percent year-on-year, the 18th month of double-digit percentage growth, ministry data showed.
“This is a big engine for growth in manufacturing,” Huang said.
Semiconductor suppliers saw production rise 12.59 percent from a year earlier, while production posted by flat-panel makers soared 21.75 percent thanks to the booming stay-at-home economy, he said.
The strong stay-at-home economy also increased demand for computers and optoelectronic items, with production rising 10.14 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
Traditional manufacturing — which was hit hard by economic slowdowns following the spread of the virus — “came roaring back,” Huang said.
“We are seeing year-on-year growth of more than 20 percent in most categories thanks to a global economic recovery,” he said, adding that last year’s lower comparison base also contributed to the increase last month.
The output of chemical material makers last month rose 22.03 percent year-on-year, while base metal makers saw output rise 24.22 percent and machinery makers 32.42 percent, the data showed.
The output of auto and auto parts makers increased 49.81 percent year-on-year thanks to strong demand for passenger vehicles at home and for auto parts abroad, the data showed.
In the first five months of this year, industrial production rose 13.76 percent from the same period last year, with the output of the manufacturing sector increasing 14.63 percent, the ministry said.
Industrial production this month should continue to rise, barring fallout from a rise in COVID-19 infections, Huang said.
The department predicts annual growth of 10.6 percent to 14 percent for this month, and an increase of 14.2 percent to 15.4 percent for the second quarter as a whole.
“Although the pandemic situation in Asia appears to be intensifying, as Europe and the US open up and increase their infrastructure programs, we can look forward to greater momentum in manufacturing moving forward,” Huang added.
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD
‘MATTER OF SURVIVAL’: Vice Premier Liu He is to lead the development of ‘third-generation’ chips, a field not yet dominated by any nation or company Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is renewing his years-long push to achieve technology self-sufficiency by tapping a top deputy to shepherd a key initiative aimed at helping domestic chipmakers overcome US sanctions. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), Xi’s economic czar whose sprawling portfolio spans trade to finance and technology, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called “third-generation” chip development and capabilities, and is leading the formulation of a series of financial and policy supports for the technology, people with knowledge of the matter said. It is a nascent field that relies on newer materials and gear beyond traditional silicon,
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
OPPORTUNITY: The company aims to sell its product soon, as enterovirus vaccines are not available anywhere but China, where firms are only marketing their vaccines locally Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) phase 3 clinical trials for an enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine completed the multi-regional, multi-central data “unblinding” yesterday, with the results, including safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, meeting its expectations. The company would compile a final analysis report as soon as possible, and apply for the new drug certificate from domestic and foreign drug authorities in the third quarter, Medigen said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday. Its phase 3 trials were conducted in Taiwan and Vietnam with 3,049 participants ranging from two months old to six years old, Medigen said. The company enrolled its first participant for