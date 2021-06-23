GlobalFoundries Inc plans to build a US$4 billion chipmaking plant in Singapore that is scheduled to start in 2023, choosing Asia for the site of its latest expansion, despite US President Joe Biden’s administration calls to bring home semiconductor manufacturing.
The US-based firm joins rivals from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) to Samsung Electronics Co that are expanding capacity to help address a persistent shortfall of chips for everything from vehicles to smartphones.
GlobalFoundries — which is prepping a US initial public offering that could value the chipmaker at US$30 billion — said it is focusing on Singapore, but would also devote US$1 billion apiece to building out its Dresden, Germany, and US sites.
The company is to fund the lion’s share of that US$6 billion global expansion with contributions from pre-payments for its capacity, as well as government partnerships, CEO Tom Caulfield told reporters during an online briefing yesterday
“We’ll be accelerating our global footprint,” Caulfield said. “We have certain products for customers where they give us one of the products, it’s called taping-out, we can build in factories continents away. That gives us ultimate supply chain flexibility and security.”
The decision by GlobalFoundries, controlled by Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Co, coincides with debate in the US and Europe about whether the high concentration of global chipmaking capacity in Asia carries national security implications.
Caulfield said he was expanding in Singapore first, because that is where the company’s capacity is stretched.
The Biden administration is proposing to spend US$52 billion to fund chip production and research at home, an effort to secure supply of the intricate components at the heart of most modern devices and many military systems.
Beijing has appointed a top deputy of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) to oversee the creation of a world-class industry of its own.
About “70 percent of all foundry manufacturing takes place in Taiwan, a couple of hundred miles away from China, from one company,” Caulfield said. “It’s put a huge risk to the world economy.”
GlobalFoundries is a big investor in Singapore, alongside peers Micron Technology Inc and Infineon Technologies AG. It has previously committed to expanding production in the city state, as well as in Europe and the US. Chipmaking facilities typically start producing chips 18 months to two years after breaking ground. When completed, GlobalFoundries’s Singapore facility, which would be a few generations behind the cutting edge, should primarily serve smartphone and auto demand.
The chip shortage has already forced several automakers around the globe to idle plants and could cost them US$110 billion in lost sales. Longer term, governments worry about lack of access to the critical components.
Caulfield said he expects chip demand to outpace supply over the next five to eight years.
GlobalFoundries has sold out the capacity for the new Singapore fab and is now planning a second phase, he said.
Singapore itself has focused on expanding its talent pool in semiconductors, an industry it has long sought foreign investment in. The chip sector is viewed as critical to the island’s electronics firms, which account for about 7 percent of the economy.
In the first four months of this year, electronics output grew 21.7 percent from a year ago, as demand surged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Singapore now aims to grow its manufacturing sector by 50 percent over the next 10 years to maintain its competitiveness.
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD
With the US opening up to travel, demand in Taiwan for US-bound flights has soared, pushing up ticket prices to most destinations in North America, tourism sources said. Fares for destinations in the US have risen dramatically since the middle of last month, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming months, as California on Tuesday lifted most social distancing and capacity limits put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, ezTravel Co (易遊網) said in a statement yesterday. The travel agency forecast that the number of tickets sold this month is likely to be double or triple
‘MATTER OF SURVIVAL’: Vice Premier Liu He is to lead the development of ‘third-generation’ chips, a field not yet dominated by any nation or company Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is renewing his years-long push to achieve technology self-sufficiency by tapping a top deputy to shepherd a key initiative aimed at helping domestic chipmakers overcome US sanctions. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), Xi’s economic czar whose sprawling portfolio spans trade to finance and technology, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called “third-generation” chip development and capabilities, and is leading the formulation of a series of financial and policy supports for the technology, people with knowledge of the matter said. It is a nascent field that relies on newer materials and gear beyond traditional silicon,
OPPORTUNITY: The company aims to sell its product soon, as enterovirus vaccines are not available anywhere but China, where firms are only marketing their vaccines locally Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) phase 3 clinical trials for an enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine completed the multi-regional, multi-central data “unblinding” yesterday, with the results, including safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, meeting its expectations. The company would compile a final analysis report as soon as possible, and apply for the new drug certificate from domestic and foreign drug authorities in the third quarter, Medigen said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday. Its phase 3 trials were conducted in Taiwan and Vietnam with 3,049 participants ranging from two months old to six years old, Medigen said. The company enrolled its first participant for