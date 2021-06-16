Global fossil fuel use is similar to decade ago: report

Reuters, LONDON





The share of fossil fuels in the world’s total energy mix is as high as a decade ago, despite the falling cost of generating renewable energy and pressure on governments to act on climate change, a report by green energy policy network REN21 showed yesterday.

Fossil fuel use has persisted amid rising global energy demand, continued consumption and investment in new fossil fuel plants, and lower use of biomass energy — such as wood or agricultural waste — in heating and cooking, the report said.

Calls have grown for governments to make steeper emissions cuts and curb the use of fossil fuels to meet global climate goals.

The share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix was 80.2 percent in 2019, compared with 80.3 percent in 2009, while renewables such as wind and solar made up 11.2 percent of the energy mix in 2019 and 8.7 percent in 2009, the REN21 report said.

The rest of the energy mix comprises traditional biomass, used largely to cook or heat homes in developing countries.

Yet, in many regions, including parts of China, the EU, India and the US, it is now cheaper to build new wind or solar photovoltaic plants than to operate existing coal plants.

Renewables are also outcompeting new natural gas-fired power plants on cost in many locations, and are the cheapest sources of new electricity generation in countries across all major continents, the report said.

“We are waking up to the bitter reality that the climate policy promises over the past 10 years have mostly been empty words,” REN21 executive director Rana Adib said. “The share of fossil fuels in final energy consumption has not moved by an inch.”

In many countries, COVID-19 economic recovery packages aim to stimulate further investment in sources of renewable energy.

However, renewable investments are only about one-sixth of fossil fuel investments, the report said.