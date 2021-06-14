Japan to probe Apple, Google: report

Bloomberg





The Japanese government would start investigating how Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google deal with Japanese smartphone makers, which could lead to tightening antitrust regulations, the Nikkei Shimbun reported yesterday, without saying where it got the information.

A government panel, which consists of officials, bureaucrats and external experts, would start the discussion this month as Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android software stands at more than 90 percent of the Japanese smartphone market, the paper said.

The probe would include input from executives from domestic smartphone handset makers as well as manufacturers of smart speakers and personal computers, it said.

The panel would evaluate business dealings in Japan and whether they are conducted in a fair manner compared with cases overseas.

The government may step up antitrust regulations if the panel finds any issues from the probe, the paper said.

Separately, Samsung Electronics Co said it has not yet decided whether to suspend production of its new budget phone, in response to a report that the company has halted output of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition because of a chip shortage.