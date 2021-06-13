European stocks scaled a record high on Friday, buoyed by hopes that major central banks would remain accommodative, despite signs of rising inflation, while a rally in miners boosted British shares.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7 percent in its sixth straight session of gains and ended the week 1.1 percent higher, its best weekly performance since early last month.
Miners jumped 1.9 percent, lifting UK’s commodity-heavy FTSE 100 by 0.7 percent after data showed that the UK’s economic output in April was a record 27.6 percent larger than a year before.
Travel and leisure stocks bounced from the previous session’s drop. Spanish hotel chain Melia Hotels International SA rose 2 percent after its chief executive forecast a return to profitability this month after 15 months in the red.
Reopening optimism has pushed Europe’s stock markets to record highs, with investors rotating into cyclical sectors, such as commodities, industrials and banks, that tend to benefit from an economic recovery.
The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday raised its growth and inflation projections for the eurozone, but pledged a steady flow of stimulus over the summer, easing investor concerns about an early dialing back of the bank’s support.
“Price pressures remain subdued in Europe. Even after its upwards revisions to the inflation forecasts, the ECB does not expect inflation to reach 2% within its projection horizon,” analysts at BCA Research wrote in a note.
“While the central bank will want to prepare the market for tapering by the December meeting, it will delay a decision to reduce asset purchases as much as possible,” they wrote.
Eurozone government bond yields fell after the decision, weighing on banking stocks. An index of the bloc’s lenders dropped 0.2 percent.
“Some sectors have lagged, notably financials, which are seeing a little bit of underperformance on the back of softer bond yields... Other underperformers have been in the travel and leisure sector, as delays to reopening prompted British Airways to put some of their staff back on furlough,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK in London.
Bank of America Corp’s data showed that equity funds saw tiny inflows in the week to Wednesday as investors cut positions in high-growth US stocks, while adding some in Europe.
French reinsurer Scor SE jumped 8.4 percent after top shareholder Covea Group agreed to an orderly exit from the company following a settlement over a frustrated takeover attempt and ensuing legal disputes.
