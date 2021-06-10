Listed companies reported record profits from their Chinese and overseas investments in the first quarter, thanks to rising demand for work-from-home products, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Tuesday.
During the first three months of the year, listed companies posted a combined profit of NT$107.5 billion (US$3.87 billion) from their investments in China, up 361 percent from a year earlier and the highest for the period, the FSC said.
The commission attributed the increase primarily to contributions by electronics firms — which reported combined profits of NT$35.6 billion last quarter, up from NT$9.3 billion a year earlier — and petrochemical firms — which earned NT$11.9 billion, compared with a loss of NT$1.1 billion a year earlier.
However, 10 listed companies closed their units in China, the most in the past decade for the first quarter, the commission said.
As of the end of March, listed companies’ combined investments in China totaled NT$2.53 trillion, up NT$18.9 billion from a quarter earlier, as several computer and electronics firms expanded their operations there, it said.
Excluding China, listed companies reported a combined profit of NT$268.8 billion on their overseas investments, compared with NT$37.7 billion a year earlier, FSC data showed.
Container shipping companies contributed the most, as robust freight rates increased their profits to NT$67.8 billion in the quarter, up from NT$500 million a year earlier, the commission said.
Accumulated overseas investments totaled NT$6.87 trillion as of the end of March, an increase of NT$68.8 billion from a quarter earlier, FSC data showed.
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Japan is seeking to “drive growth” in the nation’s chip industry, trying to breathe new life into a sector with massive capacity, but trouble turning out cutting-edge products, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report yesterday. The ministry would treat semiconductor industry growth as a “national project” — as important as securing food and energy, it said. The Japanese government will support the establishment of manufacturing bases, including through joint ventures with overseas chip foundries, the ministry said. The push comes amid a global chip shortage that has weighed on manufacturing across a range of industries and threatens
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
TIMELY RAIN: Before the arrival of the seasonal plum rains late last month, the nation had gone almost a year without significant rainfall in catchment areas Timely plum rains have significantly alleviated a historic water shortage in Taiwan, allowing water restriction measures to be lifted in some areas, while the hardest-hit areas remain on alert, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said yesterday. “Thanks to Tropical Storm Choi-Wan, the sustained plum rains and continued water resource management efforts, the water situation in Taiwan has been greatly alleviated,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美華) told an online news conference. More than 100mm of rain has fallen in the catchment areas of the reservoirs in Miaoli and Taichung counties over the past few days, Water Resources Agency data