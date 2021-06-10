Listed firms see top profits abroad

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Listed companies reported record profits from their Chinese and overseas investments in the first quarter, thanks to rising demand for work-from-home products, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Tuesday.

During the first three months of the year, listed companies posted a combined profit of NT$107.5 billion (US$3.87 billion) from their investments in China, up 361 percent from a year earlier and the highest for the period, the FSC said.

The commission attributed the increase primarily to contributions by electronics firms — which reported combined profits of NT$35.6 billion last quarter, up from NT$9.3 billion a year earlier — and petrochemical firms — which earned NT$11.9 billion, compared with a loss of NT$1.1 billion a year earlier.

However, 10 listed companies closed their units in China, the most in the past decade for the first quarter, the commission said.

As of the end of March, listed companies’ combined investments in China totaled NT$2.53 trillion, up NT$18.9 billion from a quarter earlier, as several computer and electronics firms expanded their operations there, it said.

Excluding China, listed companies reported a combined profit of NT$268.8 billion on their overseas investments, compared with NT$37.7 billion a year earlier, FSC data showed.

Container shipping companies contributed the most, as robust freight rates increased their profits to NT$67.8 billion in the quarter, up from NT$500 million a year earlier, the commission said.

Accumulated overseas investments totaled NT$6.87 trillion as of the end of March, an increase of NT$68.8 billion from a quarter earlier, FSC data showed.