EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said it plans to offer more flights between Taipei and Los Angeles starting next week to meet increasing demand.
The airline currently offers three round-trip flights per week between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. It plans to raise the number to seven from Monday next week, with one flight per day, it said.
Despite the increase, the number of weekly flights would still be lower than EVA’s three flights per day prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, as most airlines have reduced their flights amid strict border controls since the onset of the pandemic last year.
Photo: CNA
EVA earlier told investors that it expects its passenger operations to begin recovering in the second half of this year as countries roll out vaccination programs.
An EVA official yesterday said that the airline has seen signs of rising demand on the Taipei-Los Angeles route.
“No other routes have presented the same rising demand. LA is the only destination where we will increase our flights,” the official said by telephone.
The airline will use Boeing 777-300 ER jets with seating capacity capped at 300 per flight.
“So far, the passenger load factor is not bad, or better than the average in our passenger operations, based on the reservations we have received,” the official said.
EVA did not comment on market rumors that demand is increasing because some Taiwanese are flying to the US to get COVID-19 jabs. It said it does not ask passengers about their reason for traveling.
The company’s shares yesterday rose by its daily limit of 10 percent to close at NT$20.05 in Taipei trading.
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the