Chains suspend delivery of refrigerated food

Staff writer, with CNA





Several hypermarket and convenience store chains have temporarily suspended deliveries of frozen and chilled products, as delivery service providers face skyrocketing demand amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

Among chains that announced service stoppages was Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富), which on Tuesday said that deliveries of the products via Taiwan Pelican Express Co (台灣宅配通) would be halted through Saturday.

Hi-Life home deliveries by HCT Logistics Co (新竹物流) would be suspended until June 15, while those by SF Express Co (順豐速運) would be suspended indefinitely, the company said.

A T-Cat employee sorts packages outside a delivery truck in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Cheng-hui, Taipei Times

President Chain Store Corp (統一超商), which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said that refrigerated and frozen deliveries by courier service T-Cat (黑貓宅急便) would be suspended through today.

In-store pickup services would not be affected, it added.

Hypermarket chain A-Mart (愛買) said that some of its cold shipping services handled by T-Cat would also be suspended through today, adding that other types of deliveries would remain unaffected.

Costco Wholesale Taiwan Ltd (台灣好市多) said that refrigerated deliveries to rural areas handled by Kerry TJ Logistics Co (嘉里大榮物流) could see delays, while those to urban areas are expected to run smoothly.

An exception to the delays was Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福), which said that its cold deliveries — handled by an in-house courier service and four contracted firms — would continue to run on schedule.

The shipping delays come after several Taiwanese courier services on Tuesday announced partial service cuts in response to what they said was an unprecedented level of demand.

In a statement, T-Cat said that it would suspend cold deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan and Hsinchu City, as well as nationwide deliveries of products from 7-Eleven and OK Mart (來來) convenience stores through today.

The firm also said it would be unable to ensure next-day delivery of uninsured packages through June 14.

A T-Cat spokesman said that the company plans to review the suspensions daily based on the level of demand, considering its ability to provide good service quality and guaranteeing the well-being of its employees.

HCT Logistics said that it would halt cold deliveries to Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan and Hsinchu, as well as nationwide deliveries of products from Hi-Life convenience stores through tomorrow.