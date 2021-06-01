Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

Foreigners still net buyers

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$7.02 billion (US$253.8 million) of local shares after they bought a net NT$26.46 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), while the top three sold were United Microelectronics Co (聯電), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.83 trillion, or 44.21 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

EQUITIES

Trading will not cease

The Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday said that it would not cease trading even though the nation has faced an increasing number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. It is important to maintain properly functioning capital markets, the exchange said in a statement, adding that it has an all-encompassing “business continuity plan,” and has implemented work-from-home and off-site working as precautionary measures. In addition, there are also two backup trading systems in separate locations to safeguard uninterrupted operations, the exchange said. “With the cooperation of listed companies and market participants, the exchange firmly believes the capital markets can provide the reliable support the economy needs in this COVID period,” it said.

PLASTIC COMPONENTS

IKKA shares soar on debut

Shares of IKKA Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (第一化成控股), a maker of precision plastic injection-molded components, yesterday rose as much as 125 percent on its debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. British Cayman Islands-registered IKKA is the first Japanese company to have a primary listing in Taiwan. Its shares opened at NT$152, compared with an initial offering price of NT$76, and continued moving higher before closing at NT$159, up 109.21 percent. There is no restriction on daily price movements for newly listed shares. Auto parts account for 60.9 percent of IKKA’s sales, with Japanese firms such as Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co among its customers.

DISPLAY DRIVERS

FocalTech net profit surges

FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子), a supplier of drivers and touch display driver ICs used in flat panels, yesterday reported a net profit of NT$721 million for April, up 2,937 percent from a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$3.34. The company’s revenue grew 102 percent year-on-year to NT$1.91 billion, the most in the company’s history, on the back of rising prices and shipments, FocalTech said. Revenue in the first four months grew 62.43 percent to NT$6.26 billion, while net profit was NT$1.56 billion, or earnings per share of NT$7.58.

SHIPPING

Wan Hai orders new ships

Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) yesterday said that it has placed an order for four container vessels with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries Co for between NT$13.08 billion and NT$13.8 billion as the company plans to adjust its fleet to cope with its business needs. The four 13,100 twenty-foot-equivalent unit container ships are to be delivered from the second quarter of 2023, Wan Hai said. The price includes potential equipment upgrades on the vessels, it said.