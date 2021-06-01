EQUITIES
Foreigners still net buyers
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$7.02 billion (US$253.8 million) of local shares after they bought a net NT$26.46 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), while the top three sold were United Microelectronics Co (聯電), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.83 trillion, or 44.21 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
Trading will not cease
The Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday said that it would not cease trading even though the nation has faced an increasing number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. It is important to maintain properly functioning capital markets, the exchange said in a statement, adding that it has an all-encompassing “business continuity plan,” and has implemented work-from-home and off-site working as precautionary measures. In addition, there are also two backup trading systems in separate locations to safeguard uninterrupted operations, the exchange said. “With the cooperation of listed companies and market participants, the exchange firmly believes the capital markets can provide the reliable support the economy needs in this COVID period,” it said.
PLASTIC COMPONENTS
IKKA shares soar on debut
Shares of IKKA Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (第一化成控股), a maker of precision plastic injection-molded components, yesterday rose as much as 125 percent on its debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. British Cayman Islands-registered IKKA is the first Japanese company to have a primary listing in Taiwan. Its shares opened at NT$152, compared with an initial offering price of NT$76, and continued moving higher before closing at NT$159, up 109.21 percent. There is no restriction on daily price movements for newly listed shares. Auto parts account for 60.9 percent of IKKA’s sales, with Japanese firms such as Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co among its customers.
DISPLAY DRIVERS
FocalTech net profit surges
FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子), a supplier of drivers and touch display driver ICs used in flat panels, yesterday reported a net profit of NT$721 million for April, up 2,937 percent from a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$3.34. The company’s revenue grew 102 percent year-on-year to NT$1.91 billion, the most in the company’s history, on the back of rising prices and shipments, FocalTech said. Revenue in the first four months grew 62.43 percent to NT$6.26 billion, while net profit was NT$1.56 billion, or earnings per share of NT$7.58.
SHIPPING
Wan Hai orders new ships
Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) yesterday said that it has placed an order for four container vessels with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries Co for between NT$13.08 billion and NT$13.8 billion as the company plans to adjust its fleet to cope with its business needs. The four 13,100 twenty-foot-equivalent unit container ships are to be delivered from the second quarter of 2023, Wan Hai said. The price includes potential equipment upgrades on the vessels, it said.
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at overcoming US sanctions and taking on Google’s Android. Huawei tipped the launch of its HarmonyOS platform, set for Wednesday next week, in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) outlined plans to go big in software. The 76-year-old assured staff that “in the software domain, the US will have very little
Quarantine-free travel bubbles were earlier this year hailed as tourism’s “godsend,” but cancelations and suspensions have deflated hopes they will herald a return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic normality. Perhaps the world’s most high-profile bubble opened between Australia and New Zealand on April 19, leading to emotional scenes as families split when borders closed almost 400 days earlier were reunited. Since then, New Zealand has ordered partial shutdowns on four occasions due to virus scares in Australian states, the most serious of which forced Melbourne into a snap lockdown this week. A spike of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan last week burst its bubble with the