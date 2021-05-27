Bosch Taiwan, the local branch of Germany’s technology and services supplier, yesterday said that its consolidated revenue last year rose 22 percent to NT$23.7 billion (US$851.9 million), a fourth straight year of double-digit percentage growth, on the back of strong demand for mobility solutions and consumer goods.
Bosch’s mobility solutions business continued to be its main growth driver, thanks to its motorcycle anti-lock braking system and its prevailing market share, the company said.
Its automotive aftermarket business also made concrete headway in delivering value-added products and services, it said.
A surge in global demand for computing and mobile devices used in remote working and learning last year fueled a rapid growth in sales for Bosch’s microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) sensor business, it said.
MEMS sensors are widely used in consumer electronics, such as convertible and detachable laptops, the company said.
Its consumer goods business reported stable growth last year, as sales of dishwashers gained traction, while its power tools division performed impressively, mainly aided by cordless products, it said.
Its industrial technology business benefited from rising demand from the local semiconductor industry and mini LED manufacturers, the company said.
The firm has a subdued outlook regarding the global economy this year, due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, but is cautiously optimistic about Taiwan and its long-term potential, Bosch Taiwan managing director Jan Hollmann said.
Eyeing the fast-growing potential of Taiwan’s bicycle industry, Bosch has intensified the sales, technical and logistics capacity of its electric bicycle system business, and forged close partnerships with globally active partners, the company said.
“Bosch is counting on AIoT [artificial intelligence of things], electrification and [the] hydrogen economy to benefit people and the world with technical solutions,” Hollmann said.
